Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,046

Transformers The Last Knight Deluxe Cogman Out At US Toys R Us



Good news for all TLK collectors in USA. Thanks to 2005 Boards member*GiganGoji for reporting that*Transformers The Last Knight Deluxe Cogman Is Out At US Toys R Us. GiganGoji sent us a picture and receipt of his recent sighting at Toys R Us in Olympia, Washington for 17.99 Dollars.* He also reports 2 Cogmans, 2 Bees, 1 Strafe, and 1 Crosshairs on the store. Happy hunting for all TLK fans, we hope you can finally add Cogman into your collections. Stay tuned for more sightings at the 2005 boards!



The post







More... Good news for all TLK collectors in USA. Thanks to 2005 Boards member*GiganGoji for reporting that*Transformers The Last Knight Deluxe Cogman Is Out At US Toys R Us. GiganGoji sent us a picture and receipt of his recent sighting at Toys R Us in Olympia, Washington for 17.99 Dollars.* He also reports 2 Cogmans, 2 Bees, 1 Strafe, and 1 Crosshairs on the store. Happy hunting for all TLK fans, we hope you can finally add Cogman into your collections. Stay tuned for more sightings at the 2005 boards!The post Transformers The Last Knight Deluxe Cogman Out At US Toys R Us appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

__________________