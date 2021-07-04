|
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up June Final Week
Its time for our usual Transformers sighting round up, courtesy of 2005 Boards member around the world. June has finally left with some new Crossover figures in Europe, plenty of Kingdom new sightings in Mexico and Singapore. Transforrmers Collaborative Gigawatt In Ireland
*2005 Board member*grimtnt found Gigawatt at*Sports Direct in Galway. Kingdom Wave 1 & 2Leader, Galaxy Odyssey Collection,* And Transformers Collaborative Jurassic Park x Transformers In Mexico
*Fellow Mexican collector*Auvelier*found Kingdom Beast Megatron at Palacio De Hierro Perisur, when it seemed this wave was skipped. Also,*Nemesis Baser*found Kingdom Ultra Magnus, together with the Galaxy Odyssey Collection Autobot » Continue Reading.
The post TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up June Final Week
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca