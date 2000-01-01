Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
>
Items For Sale or Trade
3A Optimus and Bee
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 06:01 PM
#
1
Grimchinchila
Generation 2
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Montreal
Posts: 117
3A Optimus and Bee
I'm selling my 3A Optimus and Bumblebee located in Montreal .Both figures were on display but are in excellent shape . Prices are in CA $ and shipped at buyers expense . Paypal friends or E-transfer
Prime 260$
Bee has couple flaws 190 $
Feel free to contact me with any questions.
Grimchinchila
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Grimchinchila
Find More Posts by Grimchinchila
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Vintage GOBOTS Scales Enemy Monster Race Car Tonka 1984 #292
Transformers Universe Inferno Jetfire Leader Class 25th Generations Classics
Optimus Prime Megatron R.E.D. G1 Transformers Lot 6" RED Figure Set New Hasbro
Transformers Universe Prowl Sergeant Kup Figures Generations Classics Autobots
Transformers Classics 2006 Mini-Con Demolitions Team 100% complete
Transformers Classics 2006 Mini-Con Night Rescue Team 100% complete
Transformers Classics 2006 Mini-Con Dinobots Team 100% complete
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
07:02 PM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.