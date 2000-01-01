Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 03:39 PM   #1
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,885
SS36 Drift and Baby Dinobots Review
Stepping back in time a touch with Transformers Studio Series 36 Drift and the baby dinobots (Pterry, Tops and Sharp-T) FInst time comparing this mold to the AoE version. Let's see how it holds up!

https://youtu.be/qEtlMwFMPmg
