Officially Licensed Electronic Dancing Optimus Prime By Perfect Toys
*on Facebook, we have images of a new*officially licensed electronic dancing Optimus Prime figure for the Chinese market. This figure is made by Chinese company Perfect Toys and it is based on the Cyberverse incarnation of the Autobot leader in super-deformed style. This 21-cm tall toy features several fun gimmicks like “dancing” movement, music effects and light-up eyes. We still have no information about this toy being commercialized outside China, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then let us know your impressions » Continue Reading.
