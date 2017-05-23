Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,692

Transformers The Last Knight Chicago Premiere Sweepstakes



Imax have launched a contest for one lucky fan and their guest to win a trip to see the Chicago premiere of Transformers The Last Knight. The sweepstakes are advertised as a chance to see the stars walk down the red carpet, and include a three day, four night stay in the city. There seem to be no restrictions on entry, and you can put your name in the hat once per day for greater odds of winning. Check out the



