Today, 03:50 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,692
Transformers The Last Knight Allspark Tech Shadow Spark Optimus Prime Official Images


Via Amazon, we have some new official images of the upcoming Allspark Tech Shadow Spark Optimus Prime from Transformers The Last Knight to share with you. The Allspark Tech line revolves around the Allspark Cube; plugging it into the chests of the different toys in the line unlocks lights and sounds. Optimus Prime, and his Shadow Spark dark incarnation, are some of the line's "starter" packs who come with the Allspark Cube, which these images reveal appears to charge using a standard USB cable charger. The level of articulation on these figures seems to be fairly simple

The post Transformers The Last Knight Allspark Tech Shadow Spark Optimus Prime Official Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
