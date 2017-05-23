Yes, 2017 is not even halfway done but we’re getting word of trade paperbacks hitting in 2018! There are two new titles among the collected comics arriving in February next year, which are Transformers: Optimus Prime volume 2
, which looks to collect the series’ second arc along with the annual; and First Strike
, which collects the upcoming Hasbro universe crossover event where the Transformers once again face off against characters from the likes of G.I. Joe and MASK. Also coming in 2018 is the previously reported Autocracy trilogy
, collecting the trio of miniseries published by IDW set » Continue Reading.
