Transformers Masterpiece Movie MPM-10R Revenge Of The Fallen Starscream In-Hand Image



Coming to us via Chefatron on YouTube we can share for you our first in-hand images of the new Transformers Masterpiece Movie MPM-10R Revenge Of The Fallen Starscream. This Masterpiece Movie MPM-10 Starscream redeco features the Revenge Of The Fallen Cybertronian tattoos and a darker deco in both modes as seen in the film. We have several comparison shots next to the original MPM Starscream for you to spot the differences. See all the images after the break, as well as Chefatron video review, and then join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Boards!



