Old Today, 11:20 PM
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Buzzworthy Bumblebee Clunker Bumblebee & Barricade 2-Pack Found At US Retail


Thanks to 2005 Board member*Arnhide for giving us the heads up of his sighting of the new*Buzzworthy Bumblebee Clunker Bumblebee &#038; Barricade 2-Pack at US retail. This recently revealed pack*consists of*re-releases of SS-27 Clunker Bumblebee and SS-28 Barricade in the new Buzzworthy Bumblebee packaging. It was found at Target in Las Vegas, Nevada. Happy hunting!

The post Buzzworthy Bumblebee Clunker Bumblebee & Barricade 2-Pack Found At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



