|
Buzzworthy Bumblebee Clunker Bumblebee & Barricade 2-Pack Found At US Retail
Thanks to 2005 Board member*Arnhide for giving us the heads up of his sighting of the new*Buzzworthy Bumblebee Clunker Bumblebee & Barricade 2-Pack at US retail. This recently revealed pack
*consists of*re-releases of SS-27 Clunker Bumblebee and SS-28 Barricade in the new Buzzworthy Bumblebee packaging. It was found at Target in Las Vegas, Nevada. Happy hunting!
The post Buzzworthy Bumblebee Clunker Bumblebee & Barricade 2-Pack Found At US Retail
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca