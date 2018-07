Bluewolf77 Generation 2 Join Date: Feb 2008 Location: North Bay Ontario Canada Posts: 115

Heavy Hand Mace This is the first time I am posting anything custom: When they bought out the hands for tf POP ,when closed to me they looked like oversized maces so I try to make it happen and it worked. the weapon for Titans Returns and POP transformers or any with 5mm ports and is not permanent the hand can still be used with an combiner. please let me know what you folks think of my first try? Attached Thumbnails

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=40796 __________________