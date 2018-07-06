|
Transformers G1 Bumblebee Reissue And Studio Series Bumblebee The Movie Helmet
Thanks to 2005 Boards member*f90happy, we have a look at the stock images of the Transformers G1 Bumblebee Reissue And Studio Series Bumblebee The Movie Helmet. First, for the old classic fans, we have a clear look at a possible*Transformers G1 Bumblebee Reissue, which should be part of the recent*Transformers Generation 1 Reissue Walmart Exclusive Figures
. While the blister retains the classic G1 design, the toy has got some interesting variations. A silver painted bumper and a cartoon-accurate molded face, rather than the original battle mask head sculpt of the G1 toy. This is similar to the G1 Bumblebee » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers G1 Bumblebee Reissue And Studio Series Bumblebee The Movie Helmet
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The TFcon Toronto 2018
will return Saturday, July 13 - Sunday, July 15th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
Special guests:
DAVID KAYE - voices of Megatron in Beast Wars, Armada, Energon and Cybertron, and Optimus Prime in Transformers Animated
GARRY CHALK - the voice of Optimus Primal in Beast Wars, as well Optimus Prime in Armada, Energon and Cybertron
HAL RAYLE - the voices of Shrapnel and Snarl in Generation 1
DAVID MENDENHALL - Daniel Witwicky in Generation 1
DAVID WISE - Transformers Generation 1 cartoon writer
AARON ARCHER - former Transformers lead designer
JAMES ROBERTS - writer of Transformers More Than Meets The Eye and Transformers Lost Light
ALEX MILNE - More Than Meets The Eye Comic Book artist
NICK ROCHE - Last Stand of the Wreckers Writer and artist
SARA PITRE-DUROCHER - Till All Are One artist
Plus artists JOSH PEREZ, JAMES RAIZ and MATT MOYLAN