Old Today, 02:37 PM   #1
Crobot91
Metroplex
Crobot91's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 4,356
Transformers Classics Masterpiece 3rdParty Botcon Animated Alternators Gobots & more!
IF YOU SEE ANYTHING YOU LIKE, SEND ME A PM WITH YOUR TRADE OFFER OR SEND ME YOUR CITY AND/OR POSTAL CODE FOR A COMPLETE QUOTE (i.e. TOTAL PRICE WITH SHIPPING, TRACKING, & INSURANCE).

BE FAIR WHEN MAKING A TRADE OFFER. CHECK MY FEEDBACK; I'VE SOLD AND TRADED TFS FOR OVER 12 YEARS AND I'VE NEVER RIPPED ANYONE OFF IN A TRADE AND I DON'T EXPECT TO BE RIPPED OFF EITHER.

THE MORE YOU BUY; THE BETTER DEAL I CAN PROVIDE YOU WITH SINCE I LIKE TO SELL/TRADE IN BULK.

THANKS FOR EVERYONE'S UNDERSTANDING!


MY 100% POSITIVE FEEDBACK THREADS (OVER 595 TRANSACTIONS; BUY/TRADE WITH CONFIDENCE):
Crobot91 - TFW2005 - The 2005 Boards
Crobot91 - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Crobot91 - ActionFigureNews.ca - Canadian Action Figure News and Discussion


FOR TRADE PURPOSES, MY 'WANTS' CAN BE FOUND AT THIS LINK:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=45385


MY ITEMS FOR SALE/TRADE:

PLATINUM EDITION OMEGA SUPREME YEAR OF THE SNAKE: C8 mint-in-sealed-box (C8 box)
$200 CAD REGULAR PRICE
$175 CAD SALE PRICE
MOVIE SUDIO SERIES CONSTRUCTICON SCRAPMETAL: C8 mint-in-sealed-box (C8 box)
$40 CAD REGULAR PRICE
$35 CAD SALE PRICE


ANIMATED MEGATRON (leader), STARSCREAM (voyager), SOUNDWAVE (deluxe), SHOCKWAVE ('purple' voyager), BLITZWING (voyager), SKYWARP (voyager), SUNSTORM (voyager), LASERBEAK (weapon/instrument), RAT BAT (weapon/instrument), OPTIMUS PRIME (deluxe), BUMBLEBEE ('patrol' activator), RATCHET (deluxe), PROWL (deluxe), JAZZ ('freeway' deluxe), & SENTINEL PRIME (deluxe): C8 mint; I have leftover boxes, cardbacks, and instruction sheets for most of these figures too
(***ONLY SELLING/TRADING THE 15 FIGURES AS ONE LOT***)
$365 CAD TOTAL REGULAR PRICE
$325 CAD TOTAL SALE PRICE


ALTERNATORS BLUESTREAK, HOUND, JAZZ, MIRAGE, PROWL, SIDESWIPE, SUNSTREAKER, WHEELJACK, SMOKESCREEN, TRACKS, SKIDS, & NEMESIS PRIME: C8 mint; 100% complete with weapons/engines, instruction sheets, and bottom of boxes
(***ONLY SELLING/TRADING THE 12 FIGURES AS ONE LOT***)
$465 CAD TOTAL REGULAR PRICE
$425 CAD SALE PRICE
ANIMATED OPTIMUS PRIME (activator), BUMBLEBEE (legends), RATCHET (activator), PROWL (legends), BULKHEAD (voyager), & GRIMLOCK (activator): C8 mint; I have leftover boxes, cardbacks, and instruction sheets for some of these figures too
(***ONLY SELLING/TRADING THE 6 FIGURES AS ONE LOT***)
$120 CAD TOTAL REGULAR PRICE
$100 CAD TOTAL SALE PRICE


GOBOTS / GO-BOT MACHINE LEADER-1 (EAGLE ROBO) & CY-KILL (BIKE ROBO): mint-in-boxes
(***ONLY SELLING/TRADING THE 2 FIGURES AS ONE LOT***)
$175 CAD TOTAL REGULAR PRICE
$150 CAD TOTAL SALE PRICE
MASTERPIECE HASBRO TOYS 'R US EXCLUSIVE BLUESTREAK / SILVERSTREAK / STREAK: C8 mint & complete with gun, instruction sheet, & insert trays
$75 CAD REGULAR PRICE
$65 CAD SALE PRICE


COMBINER WARS G2 AERIALBOTS SUPERION, G2 STUNTICONS MENASOR, & G2 COMBATICONS BRUTICUS: mint-in-sealed-boxes
(***ONLY SELLING/TRADING THE 3 GIFTSETS AS ONE LOT***)
$500 CAD TOTAL REGULAR PRICE
$450 CAD TOTAL SALE PRICE
TITANS RETURN POWERMASTER OPTIMUS PRIME: C8 mint-in-box; 100% complete
$75 CAD TOTAL REGULAR PRICE
$60 CAD SALE PRICE


MASTERMIND CREATIONS REFORMATTED R13 SPARTAN / 'MASTERPIECE' IMPACTOR: mint-in-sealed-box (C8 box)
$150 CAD REGULAR PRICE
$135 CAD SALE PRICE
GENERATIONS THRILLING 30 JETFIRE / SKYFIRE: mint-in-sealed-box (C8 box)
$50 CAD REGULAR PRICE
$35 CAD SALE PRICE


DX9 D-06 CARRY / 'MASTERPIECE' RODIMUS PRIME: mint-in-sealed-box (C8 box)
$250 CAD REGULAR PRICE
$225 CAD SALE PRICE
Re: Transformers Classics Masterpiece 3rdParty Botcon Animated Alternators Gobots & m
UNITED BEAST WARS MEGATRON & OPTIMUS PRIMAL: mint-in-sealed-boxes
(***ONLY SELLING/TRADING THE 2 FIGURES AS ONE LOT***)
$200 CAD TOTAL REGULAR PRICE
$175 CAD TOTAL SALE PRICE
PLATINUM EDITION G1 DINOBOT GIFTSET: C8 mint-in-box; 100% complete
$125 CAD REGULAR PRICE
$100 CAD SALE PRICE


REVENGE OF THE FALLEN BLUDGEON: C8 mint-in-box (box is missing insert trays); 100% complete
$45 CAD REGULAR PRICE
$35 CAD TFCON SALE PRICE
HEADROBOTS TFCON EXCLUSIVE STRONGHOLD : C8 mint-in-card; 100% complete
UNIVERSE 2.0 ONSLAUGHT: C8 mint; 100% complete
$50 CAD REGULAR PRICE
$35 CAD SALE PRICE


TITANS RETURN SIEGE ON CYBERTRON THUNDERWING: C8 mint & complete
$15 CAD REGULAR PRICE
$10 CAD SALE PRICE
UNIVERSE 2.0 POWERGLIDE: C8 mint; 95% complete, missing missile (despite being shown on pic)
$25 CAD REGULAR PRICE
$15 CAD SALE PRICE


COMBINER WARS WINDCHARGER: C8 mint-with-cardback; 100% complete
$10 CAD REGULAR PRICE
$5 CAD SALE PRICE
COMBINER WARS BLAST OFF: C8 mint; complete with weapons and instruction sheet
$20 CAD REGULAR PRICE
$15 CAD SALE PRICE


NURID 2015 HYPERCHANGE 3-STEP OPTIMUS PRIME: mint-in-sealed-box
$25 CAD REGULAR PRICE
$20 CAD SALE PRICE
NURID 2015 DELUXE STARSCREAM: C8 mint-with-cardback; 100% complete
$15 CAD REGULAR PRICE
$10 CAD SALE PRICE


IGEAR WEAPON PP05W SPECIALIST & PP05M MEDICAL SPECIALIST / 'MASTERPIECE' IRONHIDE & RATCHET: mint-in-sealed-boxes (C8 boxes)
$150 CAD TOTAL REGULAR PRICE
$135 CAD TOTAL SALE PRICE
MASTERMIND CREATIONS TERMINUS HEXATRON / 'MASTERPIECE' SIXSHOT: mint-in-sealed-box (C8 box)
$100 CAD, not including shipping
$85 CAD SALE PRICE


3rd PARTY 'CLASSICS / MASTERPIECE' THEMED MINIBOT COLLECTION LOT: refer to individual descriptions
X-TRANSBOTS GLIDER / POWERGLIDE: C8 mint-in-box (C8 white box); 100% complete
IGEAR MW-04 UFO / COSMOS: C8 mint-in-box (C8 box); 100% complete
IGEAR MW-05 COGZ / GEARS: C8 mint-in-box (C8 box); 100% complete
IGEAR MW-06 DUNERAKER / BEACHCOMBER: C8 mint-in-box (C8 box); 100% complete
RTS WINDCHARGER: C8 mint-with-cardback; 100% complete
(***ONLY SELLING/TRADING THE 5 FIGURES AS ONE LOT***)
$200 CAD TOTAL REGULAR PRICE
$175 CAD TOTAL SALE PRICE
Re: Transformers Classics Masterpiece 3rdParty Botcon Animated Alternators Gobots & m
IGEAR MW-03 HENCH / BRAWN: C8 mint-in-box (C8 box); 100% complete
$45 CAD REGULAR PRICE
$35 CAD SALE PRICE
IGEAR MW-08 BUSHWHACKER / OUTBACK: C8 mint-in-box (C8 box); 100% complete
$45 CAD REGULAR PRICE
$35 CAD SALE PRICE


TOYWORLD GRIND ROD / ROLLBAR & AURORA / SEARCHLIGHT: C8 mint-in-boxes (C8 boxes); 100% complete
(***ONLY SELLING/TRADING THE 2 FIGURES AS ONE LOT***)
$125 CAD TOTAL REGULAR PRICE
$100 CAD TOTAL SALE PRICE
IGEAR MW-09 TUBES / PIPES: C8 mint-in-box (C8 box); 100% complete
$25 CAD REGULAR PRICE
$20 CAD SALE PRICE


BOTCON 2007 DREADWIND & UNIVERSE 2.0 DARKWIND (DARKWING): C8 mint; 100% complete (darkwing includes his box but it is missing the insert tray)
(***ONLY SELLING/TRADING THE 2 FIGURES AS ONE LOT***)
$200 CAD TOTAL REGULAR PRICE
$150 CAD TOTAL SALE PRICE
BOTCON 2005 FALLBACK: C8 mint; 100% complete
$40 CAD, REGULAR PRICE
$35 CAD SALE PRICE


BOTCON 2012 GIGATRON / OVERLORD: C8 mint; 100% complete
$75 CAD REGULAR PRICE
$60 CAD SALE PRICE
BOTCON 2012 OCTOPUNCH: C8 mint; 100% complete
$75 CAD REGULAR PRICE
$60 CAD SALE PRICE


BOTCON 2009 RAZORCLAW: C8 mint; 100% complete
$75 CAD REGULAR PRICE
$60 CAD SALE PRICE
BOTCON 2010 SHARKTICON: C8 mint; complete with missiles x2
$45 CAD REGULAR PRICE
$35 CAD SALE PRICE


BOTCON 2005 FLARE-UP PAPERWORK: mint
$20 CAD REGULAR PRICE
$10 CAD SALE PRICE
BOTCON 2005 FLAMEWAR PAPERWORK: mint
$10 CAD REGULAR PRICE
$5 CAD SALE PRICE
BOTCON 2010 CINDERSAUR PAPERWORK: mint
$10 CAD REGULAR PRICE
$5 CAD SALE PRICE


CYBERTRON LEGENDS SEEKERS LOT: C8 mint (includes Cybertron Starscream, Cybertron Thundercracker, Botcon Skywarp, Botcon Ramjet, Universe Thrust, Universe Dirge, Cybertron Sunstorm, & x4 Movie Starscreams)
(***ONLY SELLING/TRADING THE 11 FIGURES AS ONE LOT***)
$125 CAD TOTAL REGULAR PRICE
$115 CAD TOTAL SALE PRICE
LEGENDS G1 OPTIMUS PRIME: C8 mint
$15 CAD REGULAR PRICE
$10 CAD SALE PRICE
LEGENDS G1 PROWL: C8 mint
$10 CAD REGULAR PRICE
$5 CAD SALE PRICE
Re: Transformers Classics Masterpiece 3rdParty Botcon Animated Alternators Gobots & m
POWER OF THE PRIMES OPTIMUS PRIME / ORION PAX: C8 mint-in-opened-box (box is not mint); 100% complete
$75 CAD REGULAR PRICE
$65 CAD SALE PRICE
POWER OF THE PRIMES TERRORCONS HUN-GURRR, BLOT, CUTTHROAT, RIPPERSNAPPER, SINNERTWIN, & CINDERSAUR: C8 mint-in-opened-boxes/cardbacks; 100% complete
(***ONLY SELLING/TRADING THE 6 FIGURES AS ONE LOT***)
$140 CAD TOTAL REGULAR PRICE
$125 CAD TOTAL SALE PRICE


PRIME ROBOTS IN DISGUISE ULTRA MAGNUS: mint-in-sealed-box
$35 CAD REGULAR PRICE
$25 CAD SALE PRICE
PRIME CYBERVERSE SHOCKWAVE: C8 mint; 100% complete with weapons & instruction sheet
$10 CAD REGULAR PRICE
$7.50 CAD SALE PRICE


PRIME CYBERVERSE RATCHET: C8 mint-with-cardback; 100% complete with weapons, instruction sheet, & cardback
$10 CAD REGULAR PRICE
$5 CAD SALE PRICE
BRAVE COMBAT CALIBUR 'MASTERPIECE' ROADBUSTER: C8 mint-in-box; 100% complete
$150 CAD REGULAR PRICE
$100 CAD SALE PRICE


AOE BUMBLEBEE EVOLUTION 2-PACK: mint-on-sealed-card (C8 cardback)
$20 CAD REGULAR PRICE
$15 CAD SALE PRICE
DOTM LEGENDS POWERGLIDE: C8 mint; 100% complete with cardback and instruction sheet
$10 CAD REGULAR PRICE
$5 CAD SALE PRICE



WORLD'S SMALLEST TRANSFORMERS WST MEGATRON: C8 mint-in-box; complete with weapons
$40 CAD REGULAR PRICE
$35 CAD SALE PRICE
TFTM REAL GEAR SPYSHOT: C8 mint; complete with cardback
$10 CAD REGULAR PRICE
$5 CAD SALE PRICE



HENKEI AND UNITED 'CLASSICS / CHUG' THEMED AUTOBOT COLLECTION LOT: refer to individual descriptions
CHUG HENKEI OPTIMUS PRIME: mint-in-sealed-box (C8 box)
CHUG HENKEI BLUESTREAK: mint-on-sealed-card (C8 bubble & cardback)
CHUG HENKEI HOUND & RAVAGE: mint-on-sealed-card (C8 bubble & cardback)
CHUG HENKEI INFERNO: mint-in-sealed-box (C8 box)
CHUG HENKEI IRONHIDE: mint-on-sealed-card (C8 bubble & cardback)
CHUG HENKEI MIRAGE: mint-on-sealed-card (C8 bubble & cardback)
CHUG HENKEI PROWL: mint-on-sealed-card (C8 bubble & cardback)
CHUG HENKEI RATCHET: mint-on-sealed-card (C8 bubble & cardback)
CHUG HENKEI RED ALERT: mint-on-sealed-card (C8 bubble & cardback)
CHUG HENKEI SIDESWIPE: mint-on-sealed-card (C8 bubble & cardback)
CHUG HENKEI SMOKESCREEN: mint-on-sealed-card (C8 bubble & cardback)
CHUG HENKEI SUNSTREAKER: mint-on-sealed-card (C8 bubble & cardback)
CHUG UNITED GRAPPLE: mint-in-sealed-box (C8 box)
CHUG UNITED JAZZ: mint-on-sealed-card (C8 bubble & cardback)
CHUG UNITED TRACKS: mint-on-sealed-card (C8 bubble & cardback)
CHUG UNITED WHEELJACK: mint-on-sealed-card (C8 bubble & cardback)
CHUG GENERATIONS 30th HOIST: mint-on-sealed-card (C8 bubble & cardback)
CHUG GENERATIONS 30th SKIDS: mint-on-sealed-card (C8 bubble & cardback)
CHUG GENERATIONS 30th TRAILBREAKER: mint-on-sealed-card (C8 bubble & cardback)
CHUG GENERATIONS 30th JETFIRE: mint-in-sealed-box
CHUG FOC GRIMLOCK: mint-in-sealed-box (C8 box)
CHUG FOC BLASTER & STEELJAW: mint-in-sealed-box (C8 box)
CHUG FOC EJECT & RAMHORN: mint-on-sealed-card (C8 bubble & cardback)
CHUG FOC REWIND & SUNDOR: mint-on-sealed-card (C8 bubble & cardback)
CHUG UNITED HOT ROD / RODIMUS: mint-on-sealed-card (C8 bubble & cardback)
CHUG UNITED KUP: mint-on-sealed-card (C8 bubble & cardback)
CHUG UNITED BLURR: mint-on-sealed-card (C8 bubble & cardback)
CHUG UNITED PERCEPTOR: mint-on-sealed-card (C8 bubble & cardback)
CHUG UNITED WRECK-GAR: mint-on-sealed-card (C8 bubble & cardback)
CHUG GDO SPRINGER: mint-on-sealed-card (C8 bubble & cardback)
(***ALL ARE ORIGINAL TAKARA/HASBRO PRODUCTS; NO CHMS KNOCK-OFFS HERE***)
(***ONLY SELLING/TRADING THE 34 FIGURES AS ONE LOT***)
$1650 CAD TOTAL REGULAR PRICE
$1500 CAD TOTAL SALE PRICE


EMPTY BOXES FOR CAR ROBOTS BRAVE MAXIMUS: as is; missing insert tray and box has tear/hole in the middle
$75 CAD REGULAR PRICE
$50 CAD SALE PRICE
ALTERNATOR MISC. HEADS & LIMBS : mint
$35 CAD TOTAL REGULAR PRICE
$20 CAD TOTAL SALE PRICE


EMPTY BOXES FOR GENERATIONS 30 METROPLEX AND TITANS RETURNS TRYPTICON: include insert trays; some damage to both boxes (refer to 3rd pic and 4th pic)
$50 CAD TOTAL REGULAR PRICE
$40 CAD TOTAL SALE PRICE
Re: Transformers Classics Masterpiece 3rdParty Botcon Animated Alternators Gobots & m


EMPTY BOX FOR POTP PREDAKING: includes insert trays
$15 CAD REGULAR PRICE
$10 CAD SALE PRICE


MISCELLANEOUS IDW G1 COMIC BOOKS: as is
MAKE AN OFFER or PM ME FOR QUOTE
EMPTY BOXES MISCELLANEOUS: as is
Armada Starscream box - includes insert tray
Armada Thundercracker box - missing insert tray
Galaxy Force Starscream box - includes insert tray
G1 TFC Blitzwing box - includes insert tray and binder sheets
Diaclone Salt Man box - includes insert tray and missing clear window
Super Gobot Warpath box - missing insert tray
MAKE AN OFFER or PM ME FOR QUOTE


MISCELLANEOUS IDW G1 COMIC BOOKS: as is
MAKE AN OFFER or PM ME FOR QUOTE


MISCELLANEOUS MARVEL G1 COMIC BOOKS: as is
MAKE AN OFFER or PM ME FOR QUOTE


MISCELLANEOUS DREAMWAVE G1 / ARMADA / ENERGON COMIC BOOKS & TPBS: as is
MAKE AN OFFER or PM ME FOR QUOTE



MARVEL LEGENDS BAF APOCALYPSE TOY BIZ 14" BUILD-A-FIGURE: C8 mint; 100% complete
$150 CAD REGULAR PRICE
$125 CAD SALE PRICE
MARVEL LEGENDS BAF ARES BUILD-A-FIGURE: C8 mint; 100% complete
$150 CAD REGULAR PRICE
$125 CAD SALE PRICE
Re: Transformers Classics Masterpiece 3rdParty Botcon Animated Alternators Gobots & m
MARVEL LEGENDS MCU MJOLNIR WORTHY CAPTAIN AMERICA: mint-in-sealed-box
$40 CAD REGULAR PRICE
$35 CAD SALE PRICE
MARVEL LEGENDS MCU MJOLNIR WORTHY CAPTAIN AMERICA: mint-in-sealed-box
$40 CAD REGULAR PRICE
$35 CAD SALE PRICE


MARVEL LEGENDS MCU CAPTAIN AMERICA, IRON MAN, & SPIDER-MAN CIVIL WAR 3-PACK: mint-in-sealed-box
$60 CAD TOTAL, not including shipping
$50 CAD TOTAL SALE PRICE
MARVEL LEGENDS MCU GIANT MAN WAVE INCLUDES CAPTAIN AMERICA, IRON MAN, BLACK PANTHER, FALCON, WAR MACHINE, WINTER SOLDIER, & SCARLETT WITCH: mint-in-boxes
$300 CAD TOTAL, not including shipping


MARVEL LEGENDS CABLE (DEADPOOL INFINITE SASQUATCH BAF SERIES): mint-in-sealed-box
$45 CAD, not including shipping
MARVEL LEGENDS DEADPOOL (X-MEN INFINITE JUGGERNAUT BAF SERIES): mint-in-sealed-box
$45 CAD, not including shipping


MARVEL LEGENDS BUCKY CAPTAIN AMERICA (AVENGERS INFINITE SERIES): C8 mint; captain america is complete but missing arnim zola baf part
$20 CAD REGULAR PRICE
$15 CAD SALE PRICE
MARVEL LEGENDS ULTIMATE CAPTAIN AMERICA (AVENGERS INFINITE SERIES): C8 mint & complete
$20 CAD REGULAR PRICE
$15 CAD SALE PRICE


MARVEL LEGENDS ODINSON (THOR RAGNAROK INFINITE SERIES): C8 mint-in-box; odinson is complete but missing hulk baf parts
$20 CAD REGULAR PRICE
$15 CAD SALE PRICE
MARVEL X-MEN PIN LOT: WOLVERINE, CYCLOPS, NIGHTCRAWLER, & COLOSSUS: C8; as is
$20 CAD TOTAL REGUALR PRICE
$15 CAD TOTAL SALE PRICE


MARVEL LEGENDS MISCELLANEOUS BAF BUILD-A-FIGURE PARTS: all are mint and unused
Rocket Raccoon / Puck / Iron Monger / Ultimate Green Goblin / Odin / Thanos / Groot / Rhino / Absorbing Man / Abomination / Juggernaut / Man-Thing / Titus / Monster Venom / SP//dr (Peni Parker) / Sauron
MAKE AN OFFER or PM ME FOR QUOTE


STAR WARS BLACK SERIES 40th ANNIVERSARY COMPLETE COLLECTION: mint-in-sealed-cardbacks (C8 cardbacks) and mint-in-sealed-box (C8 box)
$450 CAD TOTAL REGULAR PRICE
$400 CAD TOTAL SALE PRICE
STAR TREK MISCELLANEOUS MAGAZINES: as is
$50 CAD TOTAL REGULAR PRICE
$45 CAD TOTAL SALE PRICE
Re: Transformers Classics Masterpiece 3rdParty Botcon Animated Alternators Gobots & m
DIACLONE RAIDEN: C8+ mint-in-boxes (C8 boxes & plastic inserts)
Includes trainbots x6, black large gun, blue chest piece, red back piece, grey wings x2, black fists x2 (ko), diaclone drivers x4 (not shown), black train tracks x4 (not shown), green connectors x2 (not shown), instruction sheets x4 (not shown), and unapplied sticker sheets x4 (not shown).
Does NOT include small guns x6, black train tracks x2, green connectors x4, instruction sheets x2, and unapplied sticker sheets x2
(***ONLY SELLING/TRADING THE 6 FIGURES AS ONE LOT***)
$1000 CAD TOTAL, not including shipping


DIACLONE / DIAKRON RED SUNSTREAKER: C7- as is; includes spoiler; some paint chipping; some chrome wear; & cracked tires
$90 CAD, not including shipping


G1 SLAPDASH: as is; missing all accessories; one of the legs is very loose but does not affect transformation nor displaying the figure in either mode
$10 CAD, not including shipping


G1 STAR CONVOY (RE-ISSUE): C8 mint-in-box (C8- box); 100% complete
$200 CAD, not including shipping
ALTERNATOR MISC. HEADS & LIMBS : mint
$35 CAD TOTAL, not including shipping


UNITED BEAST WARS MEGATRON & OPTIMUS PRIMAL: mint-in-sealed-boxes
(***ONLY SELLING/TRADING THE 2 FIGURES AS ONE LOT***)
$200 CAD TOTAL, not including shipping
PLATINUM EDITION G1 DINOBOT GIFTSET: C8 mint-in-box; 100% complete
$125 CAD, not including shipping


HENKEI WILDRIDER: C8 mint-with-cardback; 100% complete
$200 CAD TOTAL, not including shipping
HENKEI WILDRIDER: C8 mint-in-box; 100% complete
$250 CAD TOTAL, not including shipping


HENKEI JETFIRE: mint-in-sealed-box (C8 box)
$75 CAD, not including shipping
UNITED WINDCHARGER & WIPE-OUT: mint-in-sealed-box (C8 box)
$40 CAD TOTAL, not including shipping
Re: Transformers Classics Masterpiece 3rdParty Botcon Animated Alternators Gobots & m
UPDATE TFCON:

G1 BLACK ZARAK: C8 mint; what you see is what you get. Small headmaster is a high-quality knock-off. Everything else is vintage. No GPS (gold-plastic-syndrome) with the sole exception being the shield (the tab is broken). I will not accept returns if you end up transforming him and breaking the gold parts; he will be shipped as you see him. - TRADED

FANS TOYS FT-03 QUAKEWAVE / 'MASTERPIECE' GREY SHOCKWAVE: C8 mint-in-box (C7 box); 100% complete - SOLD
