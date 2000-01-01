|
Today, 02:37 PM
#1
Transformers Classics Masterpiece 3rdParty Botcon Animated Alternators Gobots & more!
IF YOU SEE ANYTHING YOU LIKE, SEND ME A PM WITH YOUR TRADE OFFER OR SEND ME YOUR CITY AND/OR POSTAL CODE FOR A COMPLETE QUOTE (i.e. TOTAL PRICE WITH SHIPPING, TRACKING, & INSURANCE).
BE FAIR WHEN MAKING A TRADE OFFER. CHECK MY FEEDBACK; I'VE SOLD AND TRADED TFS FOR OVER 12 YEARS AND I'VE NEVER RIPPED ANYONE OFF IN A TRADE AND I DON'T EXPECT TO BE RIPPED OFF EITHER.
THE MORE YOU BUY; THE BETTER DEAL I CAN PROVIDE YOU WITH SINCE I LIKE TO SELL/TRADE IN BULK.
THANKS FOR EVERYONE'S UNDERSTANDING!
MY 100% POSITIVE FEEDBACK THREADS (OVER 595 TRANSACTIONS; BUY/TRADE WITH CONFIDENCE):
Crobot91 - TFW2005 - The 2005 Boards
Crobot91 - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Crobot91 - ActionFigureNews.ca - Canadian Action Figure News and Discussion
FOR TRADE PURPOSES, MY 'WANTS' CAN BE FOUND AT THIS LINK:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=45385
MY ITEMS FOR SALE/TRADE:
PLATINUM EDITION OMEGA SUPREME YEAR OF THE SNAKE: C8 mint-in-sealed-box (C8 box)
$200 CAD REGULAR PRICE
$175 CAD SALE PRICE
MOVIE SUDIO SERIES CONSTRUCTICON SCRAPMETAL: C8 mint-in-sealed-box (C8 box)
$40 CAD REGULAR PRICE
$35 CAD SALE PRICE
ANIMATED MEGATRON (leader), STARSCREAM (voyager), SOUNDWAVE (deluxe), SHOCKWAVE ('purple' voyager), BLITZWING (voyager), SKYWARP (voyager), SUNSTORM (voyager), LASERBEAK (weapon/instrument), RAT BAT (weapon/instrument), OPTIMUS PRIME (deluxe), BUMBLEBEE ('patrol' activator), RATCHET (deluxe), PROWL (deluxe), JAZZ ('freeway' deluxe), & SENTINEL PRIME (deluxe): C8 mint; I have leftover boxes, cardbacks, and instruction sheets for most of these figures too
(***ONLY SELLING/TRADING THE 15 FIGURES AS ONE LOT***)
$365 CAD TOTAL REGULAR PRICE
$325 CAD TOTAL SALE PRICE
ALTERNATORS BLUESTREAK, HOUND, JAZZ, MIRAGE, PROWL, SIDESWIPE, SUNSTREAKER, WHEELJACK, SMOKESCREEN, TRACKS, SKIDS, & NEMESIS PRIME: C8 mint; 100% complete with weapons/engines, instruction sheets, and bottom of boxes
(***ONLY SELLING/TRADING THE 12 FIGURES AS ONE LOT***)
$465 CAD TOTAL REGULAR PRICE
$425 CAD SALE PRICE
ANIMATED OPTIMUS PRIME (activator), BUMBLEBEE (legends), RATCHET (activator), PROWL (legends), BULKHEAD (voyager), & GRIMLOCK (activator): C8 mint; I have leftover boxes, cardbacks, and instruction sheets for some of these figures too
(***ONLY SELLING/TRADING THE 6 FIGURES AS ONE LOT***)
$120 CAD TOTAL REGULAR PRICE
$100 CAD TOTAL SALE PRICE
GOBOTS / GO-BOT MACHINE LEADER-1 (EAGLE ROBO) & CY-KILL (BIKE ROBO): mint-in-boxes
(***ONLY SELLING/TRADING THE 2 FIGURES AS ONE LOT***)
$175 CAD TOTAL REGULAR PRICE
$150 CAD TOTAL SALE PRICE
MASTERPIECE HASBRO TOYS 'R US EXCLUSIVE BLUESTREAK / SILVERSTREAK / STREAK: C8 mint & complete with gun, instruction sheet, & insert trays
$75 CAD REGULAR PRICE
$65 CAD SALE PRICE
COMBINER WARS G2 AERIALBOTS SUPERION, G2 STUNTICONS MENASOR, & G2 COMBATICONS BRUTICUS: mint-in-sealed-boxes
(***ONLY SELLING/TRADING THE 3 GIFTSETS AS ONE LOT***)
$500 CAD TOTAL REGULAR PRICE
$450 CAD TOTAL SALE PRICE
TITANS RETURN POWERMASTER OPTIMUS PRIME: C8 mint-in-box; 100% complete
$75 CAD TOTAL REGULAR PRICE
$60 CAD SALE PRICE
MASTERMIND CREATIONS REFORMATTED R13 SPARTAN / 'MASTERPIECE' IMPACTOR: mint-in-sealed-box (C8 box)
$150 CAD REGULAR PRICE
$135 CAD SALE PRICE
GENERATIONS THRILLING 30 JETFIRE / SKYFIRE: mint-in-sealed-box (C8 box)
$50 CAD REGULAR PRICE
$35 CAD SALE PRICE
DX9 D-06 CARRY / 'MASTERPIECE' RODIMUS PRIME: mint-in-sealed-box (C8 box)
$250 CAD REGULAR PRICE
$225 CAD SALE PRICE
Last edited by Crobot91; Today at 02:52 PM.
Today, 02:39 PM
#6
Re: Transformers Classics Masterpiece 3rdParty Botcon Animated Alternators Gobots & m
MARVEL LEGENDS MCU MJOLNIR WORTHY CAPTAIN AMERICA: mint-in-sealed-box
$40 CAD REGULAR PRICE
$35 CAD SALE PRICE
MARVEL LEGENDS MCU CAPTAIN AMERICA, IRON MAN, & SPIDER-MAN CIVIL WAR 3-PACK: mint-in-sealed-box
$60 CAD TOTAL, not including shipping
$50 CAD TOTAL SALE PRICE
MARVEL LEGENDS MCU GIANT MAN WAVE INCLUDES CAPTAIN AMERICA, IRON MAN, BLACK PANTHER, FALCON, WAR MACHINE, WINTER SOLDIER, & SCARLETT WITCH: mint-in-boxes
$300 CAD TOTAL, not including shipping
MARVEL LEGENDS CABLE (DEADPOOL INFINITE SASQUATCH BAF SERIES): mint-in-sealed-box
$45 CAD, not including shipping
MARVEL LEGENDS DEADPOOL (X-MEN INFINITE JUGGERNAUT BAF SERIES): mint-in-sealed-box
$45 CAD, not including shipping
MARVEL LEGENDS BUCKY CAPTAIN AMERICA (AVENGERS INFINITE SERIES): C8 mint; captain america is complete but missing arnim zola baf part
$20 CAD REGULAR PRICE
$15 CAD SALE PRICE
MARVEL LEGENDS ULTIMATE CAPTAIN AMERICA (AVENGERS INFINITE SERIES): C8 mint & complete
$20 CAD REGULAR PRICE
$15 CAD SALE PRICE
MARVEL LEGENDS ODINSON (THOR RAGNAROK INFINITE SERIES): C8 mint-in-box; odinson is complete but missing hulk baf parts
$20 CAD REGULAR PRICE
$15 CAD SALE PRICE
MARVEL X-MEN PIN LOT: WOLVERINE, CYCLOPS, NIGHTCRAWLER, & COLOSSUS: C8; as is
$20 CAD TOTAL REGUALR PRICE
$15 CAD TOTAL SALE PRICE
MARVEL LEGENDS MISCELLANEOUS BAF BUILD-A-FIGURE PARTS: all are mint and unused
Rocket Raccoon / Puck / Iron Monger / Ultimate Green Goblin / Odin / Thanos / Groot / Rhino / Absorbing Man / Abomination / Juggernaut / Man-Thing / Titus / Monster Venom / SP//dr (Peni Parker) / Sauron
MAKE AN OFFER or PM ME FOR QUOTE
STAR WARS BLACK SERIES 40th ANNIVERSARY COMPLETE COLLECTION: mint-in-sealed-cardbacks (C8 cardbacks) and mint-in-sealed-box (C8 box)
$450 CAD TOTAL REGULAR PRICE
$400 CAD TOTAL SALE PRICE
STAR TREK MISCELLANEOUS MAGAZINES: as is
$50 CAD TOTAL REGULAR PRICE
$45 CAD TOTAL SALE PRICE
Last edited by Crobot91; Today at 03:00 PM.
Today, 02:46 PM
#7
Re: Transformers Classics Masterpiece 3rdParty Botcon Animated Alternators Gobots & m
DIACLONE RAIDEN: C8+ mint-in-boxes (C8 boxes & plastic inserts)
Includes trainbots x6, black large gun, blue chest piece, red back piece, grey wings x2, black fists x2 (ko), diaclone drivers x4 (not shown), black train tracks x4 (not shown), green connectors x2 (not shown), instruction sheets x4 (not shown), and unapplied sticker sheets x4 (not shown).
Does NOT include small guns x6, black train tracks x2, green connectors x4, instruction sheets x2, and unapplied sticker sheets x2
(***ONLY SELLING/TRADING THE 6 FIGURES AS ONE LOT***)
$1000 CAD TOTAL, not including shipping
DIACLONE / DIAKRON RED SUNSTREAKER: C7- as is; includes spoiler; some paint chipping; some chrome wear; & cracked tires
$90 CAD, not including shipping
G1 SLAPDASH: as is; missing all accessories; one of the legs is very loose but does not affect transformation nor displaying the figure in either mode
$10 CAD, not including shipping
G1 STAR CONVOY (RE-ISSUE): C8 mint-in-box (C8- box); 100% complete
$200 CAD, not including shipping
ALTERNATOR MISC. HEADS & LIMBS : mint
$35 CAD TOTAL, not including shipping
UNITED BEAST WARS MEGATRON & OPTIMUS PRIMAL: mint-in-sealed-boxes
(***ONLY SELLING/TRADING THE 2 FIGURES AS ONE LOT***)
$200 CAD TOTAL, not including shipping
PLATINUM EDITION G1 DINOBOT GIFTSET: C8 mint-in-box; 100% complete
$125 CAD, not including shipping
HENKEI WILDRIDER: C8 mint-with-cardback; 100% complete
$200 CAD TOTAL, not including shipping
HENKEI WILDRIDER: C8 mint-in-box; 100% complete
$250 CAD TOTAL, not including shipping
HENKEI JETFIRE: mint-in-sealed-box (C8 box)
$75 CAD, not including shipping
UNITED WINDCHARGER & WIPE-OUT: mint-in-sealed-box (C8 box)
$40 CAD TOTAL, not including shipping
Last edited by Crobot91; Today at 02:57 PM.
Today, 02:47 PM
#8
Re: Transformers Classics Masterpiece 3rdParty Botcon Animated Alternators Gobots & m
UPDATE TFCON:
G1 BLACK ZARAK: C8 mint; what you see is what you get. Small headmaster is a high-quality knock-off. Everything else is vintage. No GPS (gold-plastic-syndrome) with the sole exception being the shield (the tab is broken). I will not accept returns if you end up transforming him and breaking the gold parts; he will be shipped as you see him. - TRADED
FANS TOYS FT-03 QUAKEWAVE / 'MASTERPIECE' GREY SHOCKWAVE: C8 mint-in-box (C7 box); 100% complete - SOLD
Last edited by Crobot91; Today at 02:55 PM.
