Crobot91 Metroplex Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Toronto Posts: 4,356

Transformers Classics Masterpiece 3rdParty Botcon Animated Alternators Gobots & more! IF YOU SEE ANYTHING YOU LIKE, SEND ME A PM WITH YOUR TRADE OFFER OR SEND ME YOUR CITY AND/OR POSTAL CODE FOR A COMPLETE QUOTE (i.e. TOTAL PRICE WITH SHIPPING, TRACKING, & INSURANCE).



BE FAIR WHEN MAKING A TRADE OFFER. CHECK MY FEEDBACK; I'VE SOLD AND TRADED TFS FOR OVER 12 YEARS AND I'VE NEVER RIPPED ANYONE OFF IN A TRADE AND I DON'T EXPECT TO BE RIPPED OFF EITHER.



THE MORE YOU BUY; THE BETTER DEAL I CAN PROVIDE YOU WITH SINCE I LIKE TO SELL/TRADE IN BULK.



THANKS FOR EVERYONE'S UNDERSTANDING!





MY 100% POSITIVE FEEDBACK THREADS (OVER 595 TRANSACTIONS; BUY/TRADE WITH CONFIDENCE):

Crobot91 - TFW2005 - The 2005 Boards

Crobot91 - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion

Crobot91 - ActionFigureNews.ca - Canadian Action Figure News and Discussion





FOR TRADE PURPOSES, MY 'WANTS' CAN BE FOUND AT THIS LINK:

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=45385





MY ITEMS FOR SALE/TRADE:



PLATINUM EDITION OMEGA SUPREME YEAR OF THE SNAKE: C8 mint-in-sealed-box (C8 box)

$200 CAD REGULAR PRICE

$175 CAD SALE PRICE

MOVIE SUDIO SERIES CONSTRUCTICON SCRAPMETAL: C8 mint-in-sealed-box (C8 box)

$40 CAD REGULAR PRICE

$35 CAD SALE PRICE





ANIMATED MEGATRON (leader), STARSCREAM (voyager), SOUNDWAVE (deluxe), SHOCKWAVE ('purple' voyager), BLITZWING (voyager), SKYWARP (voyager), SUNSTORM (voyager), LASERBEAK (weapon/instrument), RAT BAT (weapon/instrument), OPTIMUS PRIME (deluxe), BUMBLEBEE ('patrol' activator), RATCHET (deluxe), PROWL (deluxe), JAZZ ('freeway' deluxe), & SENTINEL PRIME (deluxe): C8 mint; I have leftover boxes, cardbacks, and instruction sheets for most of these figures too

( ***ONLY SELLING/TRADING THE 15 FIGURES AS ONE LOT*** )

$365 CAD TOTAL REGULAR PRICE

$325 CAD TOTAL SALE PRICE





ALTERNATORS BLUESTREAK, HOUND, JAZZ, MIRAGE, PROWL, SIDESWIPE, SUNSTREAKER, WHEELJACK, SMOKESCREEN, TRACKS, SKIDS, & NEMESIS PRIME: C8 mint; 100% complete with weapons/engines, instruction sheets, and bottom of boxes

( ***ONLY SELLING/TRADING THE 12 FIGURES AS ONE LOT*** )

$465 CAD TOTAL REGULAR PRICE

$425 CAD SALE PRICE

ANIMATED OPTIMUS PRIME (activator), BUMBLEBEE (legends), RATCHET (activator), PROWL (legends), BULKHEAD (voyager), & GRIMLOCK (activator): C8 mint; I have leftover boxes, cardbacks, and instruction sheets for some of these figures too

( ***ONLY SELLING/TRADING THE 6 FIGURES AS ONE LOT*** )

$120 CAD TOTAL REGULAR PRICE

$100 CAD TOTAL SALE PRICE





GOBOTS / GO-BOT MACHINE LEADER-1 (EAGLE ROBO) & CY-KILL (BIKE ROBO): mint-in-boxes

( ***ONLY SELLING/TRADING THE 2 FIGURES AS ONE LOT*** )

$175 CAD TOTAL REGULAR PRICE

$150 CAD TOTAL SALE PRICE

MASTERPIECE HASBRO TOYS 'R US EXCLUSIVE BLUESTREAK / SILVERSTREAK / STREAK: C8 mint & complete with gun, instruction sheet, & insert trays

$75 CAD REGULAR PRICE

$65 CAD SALE PRICE





COMBINER WARS G2 AERIALBOTS SUPERION, G2 STUNTICONS MENASOR, & G2 COMBATICONS BRUTICUS: mint-in-sealed-boxes

( ***ONLY SELLING/TRADING THE 3 GIFTSETS AS ONE LOT*** )

$500 CAD TOTAL REGULAR PRICE

$450 CAD TOTAL SALE PRICE

TITANS RETURN POWERMASTER OPTIMUS PRIME: C8 mint-in-box; 100% complete

$75 CAD TOTAL REGULAR PRICE

$60 CAD SALE PRICE





MASTERMIND CREATIONS REFORMATTED R13 SPARTAN / 'MASTERPIECE' IMPACTOR: mint-in-sealed-box (C8 box)

$150 CAD REGULAR PRICE

$135 CAD SALE PRICE

GENERATIONS THRILLING 30 JETFIRE / SKYFIRE: mint-in-sealed-box (C8 box)

$50 CAD REGULAR PRICE

$35 CAD SALE PRICE





DX9 D-06 CARRY / 'MASTERPIECE' RODIMUS PRIME: mint-in-sealed-box (C8 box)

$250 CAD REGULAR PRICE

$225 CAD SALE PRICE

Last edited by Crobot91; Today at 02:52 PM .