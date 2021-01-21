Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
IDWs Transformers Escape: Issue #5 iTunes Preview


The Arks are prepped and ready… or should be. The iTunes Apple Books three-page preview of Transformers Escape issue #5 is definitely prepped and ready for your inspection and discussion with fellow readers on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Brian Ruckley (Author), Bethany McGuire-Smith (Artist, Cover Artist), Livio Ramondelli (Cover Artist), Dan Khanna (Cover Artist) With thousands of lives on the line, Hound, Wheeljack, Glyph, Tap-Out, Road Rage, and the rest have to fend off a swarm of enemies threatening to sabotage the launch, and a traitor in their midst in the thrilling conclusion! &#160;

