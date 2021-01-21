The Arks are prepped and ready… or should be. The iTunes Apple Books three-page preview of Transformers Escape issue #5
is definitely prepped and ready for your inspection and discussion with fellow readers on the 2005 boards! Creator credits
: Brian Ruckley (Author), Bethany McGuire-Smith (Artist, Cover Artist), Livio Ramondelli (Cover Artist), Dan Khanna (Cover Artist) With thousands of lives on the line, Hound, Wheeljack, Glyph, Tap-Out, Road Rage, and the rest have to fend off a swarm of enemies threatening to sabotage the launch, and a traitor in their midst in the thrilling conclusion!  
The post IDWs Transformers Escape: Issue #5 iTunes Preview
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca