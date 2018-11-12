|
Marvel Comics Creator Stan Lee passes away, aged 95
We have sad news to report from the wider world of comics. The co-creator of many classic Marvel superheroes and the face of Marvel Comics, Stan Lee, has passed away aged 95. Major news outlets including The New York Times
are reporting the news of Stan’s passing. While Stan Lee personally had very little involvement in the development of Transformers, few can deny that the characters he co-created alongside fellow comic legends like Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko and the stories that he authored have shaped what a superhero can be. Before Stan Lee’s characters, superheroes were square-jawed black » Continue Reading.
