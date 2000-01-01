Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 07:17 PM   #1
GotBot
Masterpiece
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,091
DOTM Nitro Bumblebee Review
As the Bumblebee movie approaches, I step back in time to the Dark of the Moon Nitro Bumblebee - a highly stylized version of the character but maybe an underappreciated deluxe class mold.
https://youtu.be/sHxQS9zS70k
GotBot is offline   Reply With Quote
