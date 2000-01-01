Crobot91 Canadian Slag Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Toronto Posts: 3,787

TRANSFORMERS FROM EVERY ERA AND GENERATION FOR SALE AND TRADE... MY 100% POSITIVE FEEDBACK THREADS (OVER 535 TRANSACTIONS; BUY/TRADE WITH CONFIDENCE):

Crobot91 - TFW2005 - The 2005 Boards

Crobot91 - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion

Crobot91 - ActionFigureNews.ca - Canadian Action Figure News and Discussion



FOR TRADE PURPOSES, MY 'WANTS' CAN BE FOUND AT THIS LINK:

http://www.tfw2005.com/boards/wanted-items/792734-my-transformers-want-list.html



MY ITEMS FOR SALE/TRADE:



IF YOU SEE ANYTHING YOU LIKE, SEND ME A PM WITH YOUR TRADE OFFER OR SEND ME YOUR CITY AND/OR POSTAL CODE FOR A COMPLETE QUOTE (i.e. TOTAL PRICE WITH SHIPPING, TRACKING, & INSURANCE).



BE FAIR WHEN MAKING A TRADE OFFER OTHERWISE I WON'T BOTHER SENDING A REPLY PM. IF YOU HAVE ANY DOUBTS ABOUT THE VALUE OF AN ITEM JUST CHECK FINISHED LISTINGS ON EBAY FOR AN APPROXIMATE VALUE FOR THE PURPOSES OF A TRADE. CHECK MY FEEDBACK; I'VE SOLD AND TRADED TFS FOR 10 YEARS AND I'VE NEVER RIPPED ANYONE OFF IN A TRADE AND I DON'T EXPECT TO BE RIPPED OFF EITHER.



THE MORE YOU BUY; THE BETTER DEAL I CAN PROVIDE YOU WITH SINCE I LIKE TO SELL/TRADE IN BULK.



LOW-BALLERS NEED NOT BOTHER SENDING ME A PM (YOU KNOW WHO YOU ARE); THANKS FOR EVERYONE'S UNDERSTANDING!





PRIME FIRST EDITION OPTIMUS PRIME, BUMBLEBEE, ARCEE, BULKHEAD, & CLIFFJUMPER: mint-in-sealed-boxes (C8 mint boxes) & mint-on-sealed-cards (C8 mint cardbacks)

( ***ONLY SELLING/TRADING THE 5 FIGURES AS ONE LOT*** )

$300 CAD TOTAL, not including shipping





DX9 D-06 CARRY / 'MASTERPIECE' RODIMUS PRIME: mint-in-sealed-box (C8 box)

$275 CAD, not including shipping

LEGENDS SUPER GOD GINRAI (TITANS RETURN POWERMASTER OPTIMUS PRIME REDECO): mint-in-sealed-box (C8 box)

$165 CAD, not including shipping





G1 E-HOBBY RE-ISSUE CONEHEAD DIRGE, RAMJET, & THRUST EHOBBY REISSUES: mint-in-sealed boxes

( ***ONLY SELLING/TRADING THE 3 FIGURES AS ONE LOT*** )

$500 CAD TOTAL, not including shipping

G1 STAR CONVOY (RE-ISSUE): C8 mint-in-box (C8- box); 100% complete

$200 CAD, not including shipping





G1 BLACK ZARAK: C8 mint; what you see is what you get. Small headmaster is a high-quality knock-off. Everything else is vintage. No GPS (gold-plastic-syndrome) with the sole exception being the shield (the tab is broken). I will not accept returns if you end up transforming him and breaking the gold parts; he will be shipped as you see him.

$1150 CAD, not including shipping





DIACLONE RAIDEN: C8+ mint-in-boxes (C8 boxes & plastic inserts)

Includes trainbots x6, black large gun, blue chest piece, red back piece, grey wings x2, black fists x2 (ko), diaclone drivers x4 (not shown), black train tracks x4 (not shown), green connectors x2 (not shown), instruction sheets x4 (not shown), and unapplied sticker sheets x4 (not shown).

Does NOT include small guns x6, black train tracks x2, green connectors x4, instruction sheets x2, and unapplied sticker sheets x2

( ***ONLY SELLING/TRADING THE 6 FIGURES AS ONE LOT*** )

$950 CAD TOTAL, not including shipping





UNITED TARGETMASTERS STEPPER & ARTFIRE: mint-in-sealed-boxes

( ***ONLY SELLING/TRADING THE 2 FIGURES AS ONE LOT*** )

$225 CAD TOTAL, not including shipping

HENKEI WILDRIDER: C8 mint-in-box; 100% complete

$300 CAD TOTAL, not including shipping





TRANSFORMERS COLLECTORS' CLUB TFCCLUB CHROMEDOME: C8 mint-in-box; 100% complete (minicon included but not shown)

$125 CAD, not including shipping

BOTCON 2008 SHATTERED GLASS MEGATRON: C8+ mint; 100% complete with accessories, instructions, tech card, & polybags (not shown)

$325 CAD, not including shipping

