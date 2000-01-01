|
|
|
Today, 09:07 PM
|
#1
|
|
TRANSFORMERS FROM EVERY ERA AND GENERATION FOR SALE AND TRADE...
MY ITEMS FOR SALE/TRADE:
PRIME FIRST EDITION OPTIMUS PRIME, BUMBLEBEE, ARCEE, BULKHEAD, & CLIFFJUMPER: mint-in-sealed-boxes (C8 mint boxes) & mint-on-sealed-cards (C8 mint cardbacks)
(***ONLY SELLING/TRADING THE 5 FIGURES AS ONE LOT***)
$300 CAD TOTAL, not including shipping
DX9 D-06 CARRY / 'MASTERPIECE' RODIMUS PRIME: mint-in-sealed-box (C8 box)
$275 CAD, not including shipping
LEGENDS SUPER GOD GINRAI (TITANS RETURN POWERMASTER OPTIMUS PRIME REDECO): mint-in-sealed-box (C8 box)
$165 CAD, not including shipping
G1 E-HOBBY RE-ISSUE CONEHEAD DIRGE, RAMJET, & THRUST EHOBBY REISSUES: mint-in-sealed boxes
(***ONLY SELLING/TRADING THE 3 FIGURES AS ONE LOT***)
$500 CAD TOTAL, not including shipping
G1 STAR CONVOY (RE-ISSUE): C8 mint-in-box (C8- box); 100% complete
$200 CAD, not including shipping
G1 BLACK ZARAK: C8 mint; what you see is what you get. Small headmaster is a high-quality knock-off. Everything else is vintage. No GPS (gold-plastic-syndrome) with the sole exception being the shield (the tab is broken). I will not accept returns if you end up transforming him and breaking the gold parts; he will be shipped as you see him.
$1150 CAD, not including shipping
DIACLONE RAIDEN: C8+ mint-in-boxes (C8 boxes & plastic inserts)
Includes trainbots x6, black large gun, blue chest piece, red back piece, grey wings x2, black fists x2 (ko), diaclone drivers x4 (not shown), black train tracks x4 (not shown), green connectors x2 (not shown), instruction sheets x4 (not shown), and unapplied sticker sheets x4 (not shown).
Does NOT include small guns x6, black train tracks x2, green connectors x4, instruction sheets x2, and unapplied sticker sheets x2
(***ONLY SELLING/TRADING THE 6 FIGURES AS ONE LOT***)
$950 CAD TOTAL, not including shipping
UNITED TARGETMASTERS STEPPER & ARTFIRE: mint-in-sealed-boxes
(***ONLY SELLING/TRADING THE 2 FIGURES AS ONE LOT***)
$225 CAD TOTAL, not including shipping
HENKEI WILDRIDER: C8 mint-in-box; 100% complete
$300 CAD TOTAL, not including shipping
TRANSFORMERS COLLECTORS' CLUB TFCCLUB CHROMEDOME: C8 mint-in-box; 100% complete (minicon included but not shown)
$125 CAD, not including shipping
BOTCON 2008 SHATTERED GLASS MEGATRON: C8+ mint; 100% complete with accessories, instructions, tech card, & polybags (not shown)
$325 CAD, not including shipping
|
|
|
Today, 09:07 PM
|
#2
|
|
Re: TRANSFORMERS FROM EVERY ERA AND GENERATION FOR SALE AND TRADE...
BADCUBE OTS-08 SUNSURGE / 'MASTERPIECE' SUNSTREAKER: mint-in-sealed-box (C8 box)
$145 CAD, not including shipping
FANSPROJECT CAUSALITY CA-13 DIESEL / MOTORMASTER: C8 mint-in-box (C8 box); 100% complete
$145 CAD, not including shipping
FANSPROJECT FUNCTION X-02 QUADRUPLE U / WEIRDWOLF: C8+ mint-in-box (C8 box); 100% complete
$100 CAD, not including shipping
FANSPROJECT FUNCTION X-04 SIGMA L / MINDWIPE: C8+ mint-in-box (C8 box); 100% complete
$100 CAD, not including shipping
FANSPROJECT FUNCTION X-01 CODE / CHROMEDOME: C8+ mint-in-box (C7 box); 100% complete
$100 CAD, not including shipping
ROTF AERIALBOTS / SUPERION WITH FANSPROJECT CROSSFIRE AERIAL APPENDAGE ADD-ON SET : C8+ mint; complete
$100 CAD TOTAL, not including shipping
IGEAR MGT-01 DELICATE WARRIOR / ARCEE: C8 mint-in-box (C8- box); 100% complete
$125 CAD, not including shipping
FANSPROJECT CAUSALITY CROSSFIRE INSECTICONS CA-03 THUNDERSHRED / SHRAPNEL, CA-04 STORMBOMB / BOMBSHELL, & CA-05 BACKFIERY / KICKBACK: C8 mint-in-boxes (C7+ boxes); 100% complete; these are authentic, NOT ko's
(***ONLY SELLING/TRADING THE 3 FIGURES AS ONE LOT***)
$175 CAD TOTAL, not including shipping
3rd PARTY 'CLASSICS / MASTERPIECE' THEMED MINIBOT COLLECTION LOT: refer to individual descriptions
X-TRANSBOTS GLIDER / POWERGLIDE: C8+ mint-in-box (C8 white box); 100% complete
IGEAR MW-04 UFO / COSMOS: C8+ mint-in-box (C8 box); 100% complete
IGEAR MW-05 COGZ / GEARS: C8+ mint-in-box (C8 box); 100% complete
IGEAR MW-06 DUNERAKER / BEACHCOMBER: C8+ mint-in-box (C8 box); 100% complete
RTS WINDCHARGER: C8+ mint; 100% complete
(***ONLY SELLING/TRADING THE 5 FIGURES AS ONE LOT***)
$200 CAD TOTAL, not including shipping
ART FEATHER 'MASTERPIECE' BUMBLEBEE: C8 mint-in-box (C8- box); 100% complete
$65 CAD, not including shipping
BRAVE COMBAT CALIBUR 'MASTERPIECE' ROADBUSTER: C8+ mint-in-box (C8 box); 100% complete
$175 CAD, not including shipping
TOYWORLD GRIND ROD / ROLLBAR & AURORA / SEARCHLIGHT: unused mint-in-boxes (C8 boxes); 100% complete with instructions & tech card (C8 boxes)
(***ONLY SELLING/TRADING THE 2 FIGURES AS ONE LOT***)
$145 CAD TOTAL, not including shipping
IGEAR MW-09 TUBES / PIPES: C8+ mint-in-box (C8 box); 100% complete
$40 CAD, not including shipping
|
|
|
Today, 09:08 PM
|
#3
|
|
Re: TRANSFORMERS FROM EVERY ERA AND GENERATION FOR SALE AND TRADE...
DIACLONE / DIAKRON RED SUNSTREAKER: C7- as is; includes spoiler; some paint chipping; some chrome wear; & cracked tires
$90 CAD, not including shipping
G1 SLAPDASH: as is; missing all accessories; one of the legs is very loose but does not affect transformation nor displaying the figure in either mode
$10 CAD, not including shipping
G1 TARGETMASTER: cannot transform into gun due to superglue at joint
$10 CAD, not including shipping
GENERATIONS THRILLING 30 LEADER JETFIRE: mint-in-sealed-box (C7 box)
$35 CAD, not including shipping
ENERGON S.W.A.T. TEAM SWAT PROWL & CHECKPOINT: C8 mint-in-box (box is missing insert trays); 100% complete with weapons, instruction sheet, and tech card (not shown)
$100 CAD TOTAL, not including shipping
GENERATIONS RTS JAZZ: C8+ mint-on-card; 100% complete
$35 CAD, not including shipping
GENERATIONS RTS TRACKS: C8+ mint-on-card; 100% complete
$15 CAD, not including shipping
RTS SOLAR STORM GRAPPEL/GRAPPLE: C8- mint; 100% complete with instruction sheet
$35 CAD, not including shipping
COMBINER WARS GROOVE: C8 mint-on-cardback; 100% complete (instructions and cardback included but not shown)
$10 CAD, not including shipping
COMBINER WARS ROOK: C8 mint and 100% complete
$15 CAD each, not including shipping
COMBINER WARS BUZZSAW: C8 mint-on-cardback; 100% complete
$10 CAD, not including shipping
COMBINER WARS PIPES: C8 mint-on-cardback; 100% complete
$10 CAD, not including shipping
CYBERTRON LEGENDS SEEKERS LOT: C8 mint (includes Cybertron Starscream, Cybertron Thundercracker, Botcon Skywarp, Botcon Ramjet, Universe Thrust, Universe Dirge, Cybertron Sunstorm, & x4 Movie Starscreams)
(***ONLY SELLING/TRADING THE 11 FIGURES AS ONE LOT***)
$150 CAD TOTAL, not including shipping
FOC KICKBACK / INSECTICON CLONES: mint-on-sealed-cards
$15 CAD each, not including shipping
|
|
|
Today, 09:08 PM
|
#4
|
|
Re: TRANSFORMERS FROM EVERY ERA AND GENERATION FOR SALE AND TRADE...
FOC COMBATICONS ONSLAUGHT / BLAST OFF / BRAWL / SWINDLE / VORTEX: C8+ mint-with-cardbacks; complete with weapons; includes instructions sheets for blast off and vortex
(***ONLY SELLING/TRADING THE 5 FIGURES AS ONE LOT***)
$75 CAD TOTAL, not including shipping
FOC BLASTER, STEELJAW, EJECT, REWIND, RAMHORN, & SUNDOR: C8 mint-in-box; 100% complete with boxes, cardbacks, & instructions (not shown)
(***ONLY SELLING/TRADING THE 6 FIGURES AS ONE LOT***)
$50 CAD TOTAL, not including shipping
GENERATIONS THUNDERWING: C8+ mint-on-card; 100% complete
$15 CAD, not including shipping
GENERATIONS RTS PERCEPTOR: C8+ mint-on-card; 100% complete
$15 CAD, not including shipping
UNITED WARPATH: mint-on-sealed-card (C8 bubble & cardback)
$60 CAD, not including shipping
UNITED WINDCHARGER & WIPE-OUT: mint-in-sealed-box (C8 box)
$50 CAD TOTAL, not including shipping
HENKEI JETFIRE: mint-in-sealed-box (C8 box)
$75 CAD, not including shipping
GENERATIONS WARPATH: C8+ mint-on-card; 100% complete
$25 CAD, not including shipping
GENERATIONS GDO SPRINGER: C8+ mint-on-card; 100% complete
$20 CAD, not including shipping
GENERATIONS THRILLING 30 RATTRAP: C8 mint-on-card; 100% complete
$15 CAD, not including shipping
GENERATIONS THRILLING 30 NIGHTBEAT: C8 mint-on-card; 100% complete
$15 CAD, not including shipping
DACA TOYS MP-10 REPLACEMENT HEADS: C8+ mint-in-box (C8 box); 100% complete
$20 CAD, not including shipping
BOTCON 2007 SPRINGER & HUFFER C8 mint; 100% complete with weapons/accessories, instructions, tech cards, & polybags
(***ONLY SELLING/TRADING THE 2 FIGURES AS ONE LOT***)
$100 CAD TOTAL, not including shipping
LEGENDS G1 OPTIMUS PRIME: C8+ mint; as is
$15 CAD, not including shipping
LEGENDS G1 PROWL: C8+ mint; as is
$10 CAD, not including shipping
BOTCON 2010 BREAKDOWN: C8+ mint; 100% complete with accessories, instructions, tech card, & polybags (not shown)
$75 CAD, not including shipping
BOTCON 2009 THUNDERCLASH: C8+ mint; 100% complete with accessories, instructions, tech card, & polybags (not shown)
$75 CAD, not including shipping
|
|
|
Today, 09:09 PM
|
#5
|
|
Re: TRANSFORMERS FROM EVERY ERA AND GENERATION FOR SALE AND TRADE...
BOTCON 2010 SHARKTICONS (full set): C8+ mint; 100% complete with accessories, instructions, tech card, & polybags
$150 CAD TOTAL, not including shipping
TFCCLUB G2 RAMJET: mint-in-box; 100% complete (C8+ box)
$75 CAD, not including shipping
BEAST MACHINES / DINOBOTS T-WRECKS (BEAST WARS MEGATRON REDECO): C8+ mint-in-box (missing insert tray); 100% complete
$60 CAD, not including shipping
BEAST WARS WASPINATOR (FOX KIDS REDECO): C8+ mint; complete
$25 CAD, not including shipping
HENKEI AND UNITED 'CLASSICS / CHUG' THEMED AUTOBOT COLLECTION LOT: refer to individual descriptions
CHUG HENKEI OPTIMUS PRIME: mint-in-sealed-box (C8 box)
CHUG HENKEI BLUESTREAK: mint-on-sealed-card (C8 bubble & cardback)
CHUG HENKEI HOUND & RAVAGE: mint-on-sealed-card (C8 bubble & cardback)
CHUG HENKEI INFERNO: mint-in-sealed-box (C8 box)
CHUG HENKEI IRONHIDE: mint-on-sealed-card (C8 bubble & cardback)
CHUG HENKEI MIRAGE: mint-on-sealed-card (C8 bubble & cardback)
CHUG HENKEI PROWL: mint-on-sealed-card (C8 bubble & cardback)
CHUG HENKEI RATCHET: mint-on-sealed-card (C8 bubble & cardback)
CHUG HENKEI RED ALERT: mint-on-sealed-card (C8 bubble & cardback)
CHUG HENKEI SIDESWIPE: mint-on-sealed-card (C8 bubble & cardback)
CHUG HENKEI SMOKESCREEN: mint-on-sealed-card (C8 bubble & cardback)
CHUG HENKEI SUNSTREAKER: mint-on-sealed-card (C8 bubble & cardback)
CHUG UNITED GRAPPLE: mint-in-sealed-box (C8 box)
CHUG UNITED JAZZ: mint-on-sealed-card (C8 bubble & cardback)
CHUG UNITED TRACKS: mint-on-sealed-card (C8 bubble & cardback)
CHUG UNITED WHEELJACK: mint-on-sealed-card (C8 bubble & cardback)
CHUG GENERATIONS 30th HOIST: mint-on-sealed-card (C8 bubble & cardback)
CHUG GENERATIONS 30th SKIDS: mint-on-sealed-card (C8 bubble & cardback)
CHUG GENERATIONS 30th TRAILBREAKER: mint-on-sealed-card (C8 bubble & cardback)
CHUG GENERATIONS 30th JETFIRE: mint-in-sealed-box
CHUG GENERATIONS 30th BUMBLEBEE: mint-on-sealed-card (C8 bubble & cardback)
CHUG GENERATIONS 30th CLIFFJUMPER: mint-on-sealed-card (C8 bubble & cardback)
CHUG GENERATIONS 30th COSMOS: mint-on-sealed-card (C8 bubble & cardback)
CHUG GENERATIONS 30th GEARS: mint-on-sealed-card (C8 bubble & cardback)
CHUG GENERATIONS 30th SWERVE: mint-on-sealed-card (C8 bubble & cardback)
CHUG GENERATIONS 30th TAILGATE: mint-on-sealed-card (C8 bubble & cardback)
CHUG COMBINER WARS POWERGLIDE: mint-on-sealed-card (C8 bubble & cardback)
CHUG COMBINER WARS WINDCHARGER: mint-on-sealed-card (C8 bubble & cardback)
CHUG FOC GRIMLOCK: mint-in-sealed-box (C8 box)
CHUG FOC BLASTER & STEELJAW: mint-in-sealed-box (C8 box)
CHUG FOC EJECT & RAMHORN: mint-on-sealed-card (C8 bubble & cardback)
CHUG FOC REWIND & SUNDOR: mint-on-sealed-card (C8 bubble & cardback)
CHUG UNITED HOT ROD / RODIMUS: mint-on-sealed-card (C8 bubble & cardback)
CHUG UNITED KUP: mint-on-sealed-card (C8 bubble & cardback)
CHUG UNITED BLURR: mint-on-sealed-card (C8 bubble & cardback)
CHUG UNITED PERCEPTOR: mint-on-sealed-card (C8 bubble & cardback)
CHUG UNITED WRECK-GAR: mint-on-sealed-card (C8 bubble & cardback)
CHUG GDO SPRINGER: mint-on-sealed-card (C8 bubble & cardback)
(***ALL ARE ORIGINAL TAKARA/HASBRO PRODUCTS; NO CHMS KNOCK-OFFS HERE***)
(***ONLY SELLING/TRADING THE 42 FIGURES AS ONE LOT***)
$1800 CAD TOTAL, not including shipping
UNIVERSE 2.0 DIRGE & ROADBUSTER: C8+ mint (C8 box missing insert tray); 100% complete
$45 CAD TOTAL, not including shipping
UNIVERSE 2.0 POWERGLIDE: C8+ mint; 100% complete
$20 CAD, not including shipping
HEADROBOTS HOTHEAD: C8+ mint-on-card; 100% complete
UNIVERSE 2.0 HARDHEAD: C8+ mint-in-box (C8 box missing insert tray); 100% complete (instruction sheet included but not shown)
$75 CAD TOTAL, not including shipping
HEADROBOTS TFCON EXCLUSIVE STRONGHOLD : C8+ mint-in-card; 100% complete
$25 CAD, not including shipping
PRIME BEAST HUNTERS OPTIMUS PRIME: mint-in-sealed-box
$35 CAD TOTAL, not including shipping
PRIME BEAST HUNTERS PREDAKING: mint-in-sealed-box
$35 CAD TOTAL, not including shipping
|
|
|
Today, 09:09 PM
|
#6
|
|
Re: TRANSFORMERS FROM EVERY ERA AND GENERATION FOR SALE AND TRADE...
PRIME FIRST EDITION STARSCREAM: C8 mint-with-cardback; 100% complete
$20 CAD, not including shipping
PRIME R.I.D. VEHICON: mint-on-sealed-cardback
$25 CAD, not including shipping
PRIME R.I.D. ULTRA MAGNUS: mint-in-sealed-box
$35 CAD, not including shipping
RID 2015 LEGION GRIMLOCK: C8 mint; 100% complete with cardback and instructions
$5 CAD, not including shipping
PRIME CYBERVERSE SHOCKWAVE, IRONHIDE, RATCHET, TAILGATE, & OUTBACK: C8 mint; 100% complete with weapons, cardbacks, & instruction sheets (not shown)
$25 CAD TOTAL, not including shipping
AOE BUMBLEBEE EVOLUTION 2-PACK: mint-on-sealed-card
$20 CAD, not including shipping
AOE PROWL: C8 mint; 100% complete
$10 CAD, not including shipping
AOE LOCKDOWN: C8+ mint; 100% complete with gun and instruction sheet (not shown)
$15 CAD, not including shipping
AOE STINGER: C8+ mint; 100% complete with cardback (not shown)
$10 CAD, not including shipping
TFTM REAL GEAR SPYSHOTS: C8 mint; 100% complete with cardbacks and instructions (not shown)
$15 CAD TOTAL, not including shipping
AOE 2-PACK EXCLUSIVE SILVER KNIGHT OPTIMUS PRIME & GRIMLOCK: mint-in-sealed-box (C8 box)
$25 CAD TOTAL, not including shipping
DOTM LEGENDS POWERGLIDE: C8 mint; 100% complete with cardback and instructions (not shown)
$5 CAD, not including shipping
MISCELLANEOUS MOVIE LEGENDS: C8 mint; as is (nothing broken)
$20 CAD TOTAL, not including shipping
MISCELLANEOUS STUFF/PARTS/ACCESSORIES/MINICONS: as is
MAKE AN OFFER or PM ME FOR QUOTE
|
|
|
Today, 09:10 PM
|
#7
|
|
Re: TRANSFORMERS FROM EVERY ERA AND GENERATION FOR SALE AND TRADE...
WORLD'S SMALLEST TRANSFORMERS WST MEGATRON: C8 mint-in-box; complete with weapons
$45 CAD, not including shipping
EMPTY BOXES FOR HENKEI TRANSFORMERS: as is; missing instruction manuals, catalogues, & tech cards
MAKE AN OFFER or PM ME FOR QUOTE
EMPTY BOXES FOR CAR ROBOTS BRAVE MAXIMUS: as is; missing insert tray and box has tear/hole in the middle
$100 CAD, not including shipping
EMPTY BOXES FOR ROTF HUMAN ALLIANCE BUMBLEBEE, JAZZ, SIDESWIPE, SKIDS, MUDFLAP, & BARRICADE: as is; includes insert trays and twist ties
MAKE AN OFFER or PM ME FOR QUOTE
EMPTY BOXES MISCELLANEOUS: as is
Armada Starscream box - includes insert tray
Armada Thundercracker box - missing insert tray
Galaxy Force Starscream box - includes insert tray
G1 TFC Blitzwing box - includes insert tray and binder sheets
Diaclone Salt Man box - includes insert tray and missing clear window
Super Gobot Warpath box - missing insert tray
MAKE AN OFFER or PM ME FOR QUOTE
G1 SUNBOW CARTOON VHS TAPES: as is
MAKE AN OFFER or PM ME FOR QUOTE
MISCELLANEOUS MARVEL G1 COMIC BOOKS: as is
MAKE AN OFFER or PM ME FOR QUOTE
MISCELLANEOUS DREAMWAVE G1 / ARMADA / ENERGON COMIC BOOKS & TPBS: as is
MAKE AN OFFER or PM ME FOR QUOTE
MISCELLANEOUS IDW G1 COMIC BOOKS: as is
MAKE AN OFFER or PM ME FOR QUOTE
|
|
|
Today, 09:10 PM
|
#8
|
|
Re: TRANSFORMERS FROM EVERY ERA AND GENERATION FOR SALE AND TRADE...
MARVEL LEGENDS BAF ARES BUILD-A-FIGURE: C8 mint and complete
$250 CAD, not including shipping
MARVEL LEGENDS X-MEN BAF JUGGERNAUT WAVE: mint-in-sealed-boxes (includes Deadpool, Wolverine, Phoenix, Rogue, Cable, Kitty Pryde, Havoc, Iceman, & Juggernaut)
(***ONLY SELLING/TRADING THE 9 FIGURES AS ONE LOT***)
$275 CAD TOTAL, not including shipping
MARVEL LEGENDS TOYBIZ CYCLOPS: C8 mint-in-box and 100% complete with sentinel baf parts, clear stand, and comic book
$35 CAD, not including shipping
MARVEL LEGENDS MCU SCARLET WITCH (AVENGERS CIVIL WAR INFINITE SERIES): mint-in-sealed-box
$40 CAD, not including shipping
MARVEL LEGENDS VENOM (SPIDER-MAN INFINITE SERIES): mint-in-sealed-box
$35 CAD, not including shipping
MARVEL LEGENDS GREEN GOBLIN (SPIDER-MAN INFINITE SERIES): mint-in-sealed-box
$35 CAD, not including shipping
MARVEL LEGENDS MS. MARVEL (SPIDER-MAN INFINITE SERIES): mint-in-sealed-box
$35 CAD, not including shipping
MARVEL LEGENDS GROOT (GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL.2 INFINITE SERIES): mint-in-sealed-box
$40 CAD, not including shipping
MARVEL LEGENDS ANGELA (GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL.2 INFINITE SERIES): mint-in-sealed-box
$35 CAD, not including shipping
MISCELLANEOUS DVDS: all are in mint shape and only viewed once or twice
TMNT BOXSET & REAL GHOSTBUSTERS DVDS
MAKE AN OFFER or PM ME FOR QUOTE
STAR TREK MISCELLANEOUS MAGAZINES: as is
MAKE AN OFFER or PM ME FOR QUOTE
MARVEL X-MEN PIN LOT: WOLVERINE, CYCLOPS, NIGHTCRAWLER, & COLOSSUS: C8; as is
$20 CAD TOTAL, not including shipping
SPIDER-MAN FIGURINE: as is
$5 CAD, not including shipping
|
|
|
|
|
