War for Cybertron: Siege Wave 4 Deluxe Out In The UK



Attention Siege collectors in the UK. Twitter user*@Duffism1981 has shared an image of his sighting of the new*War for Cybertron: Siege Wave 4 Deluxe at UK retail. Barricade, Impactor and Mirage were spotted at Smyths. Time to dash to your nearest Smyths in your area to try to grab some new figures for you Siege collection. Happy hunting!



Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.