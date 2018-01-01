|
Hero X Transformers Classics Vol.3 Cover Revealed
Some time ago, we had*previously reported
*that*Hero-X, the publisher behind Transformers: Generations collection of books, will be publishing the classic*Marvel Transformers comics*in Japanese. Hero-X has already released Vol.1
and Vol.2
*last yeart. Each volume containing 4 issues of the classic Marvel G1 comicns. Hero X Twitter
*has shared now the amazing cover of Vol. 3 of this collection. This new cover was drawn by veteran artist*Yoshiyuki Takani*who drew the amazing art for the home media release of The Transformers: The Movie in Japan. We have an astonishing illustration featuring Jetfire jumping into battle, surrounded by Optimus Prime and a » Continue Reading.
