Today, 01:20 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 42,160
Hero X Transformers Classics Vol.3 Cover Revealed


Some time ago, we had*previously reported*that*Hero-X, the publisher behind Transformers: Generations collection of books, will be publishing the classic*Marvel Transformers comics*in Japanese. Hero-X has already released Vol.1 and Vol.2*last yeart. Each volume containing 4 issues of the classic Marvel G1 comicns. Hero X Twitter*has shared now the amazing cover of Vol. 3 of this collection. This new cover was drawn by veteran artist*Yoshiyuki Takani*who drew the amazing art for the home media release of The Transformers: The Movie in Japan. We have an astonishing illustration featuring Jetfire jumping into battle, surrounded by Optimus Prime and a &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Hero X Transformers Classics Vol.3 Cover Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



