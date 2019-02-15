Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Transformers Online: Brand New Third-Person Shooter Video Game By Certain Affinity


Video game developer*Certain Affinity is hard at work to develop a brand new game [tentatively] titled as*Transformers Online. The company is working under wraps ever since Hasbro awarded them the licence back in mid-2017. Certain*Affinity’s Toronto branch is working collaboratively with their Austin headquarters to bring this game to you. Transformers Online is confirmed to be a Third-Person Shooter very much like Transformers: War For Cybertron and its sequel Fall Of Cybertron as well as the recently popular Fortnite by Epic Games. The company is mostly known for their contributions towards the multiplayer aspects of Call Of Duty &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Online: Brand New Third-Person Shooter Video Game By Certain Affinity appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



__________________


The 2019 80s Toy Expo will be Sunday, April 7th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
FREE PARKING

For more info go to http://www.ontariocollectorscon.com/
