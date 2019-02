Transformers Online: Brand New Third-Person Shooter Video Game By Certain Affinity

Video game developer*Certain Affinity is hard at work to develop a brand new game [tentatively] titled as*Transformers Online. The company is working under wraps ever since Hasbro awarded them the licence back in mid-2017. Certain*Affinity's Toronto branch is working collaboratively with their Austin headquarters to bring this game to you. Transformers Online is confirmed to be a Third-Person Shooter very much like Transformers: War For Cybertron and its sequel Fall Of Cybertron as well as the recently popular Fortnite by Epic Games. The company is mostly known for their contributions towards the multiplayer aspects of Call Of Duty