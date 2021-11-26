Via Flame Toys Twitter
we have lir first look at the prototype of the upcoming Kuro Kara Kuri Starscream. G1 Starscream joins Flame Toys hi-quality non-transforming action figure line. As with other releases, Kuro Kara Kuri Starscream shows off a new stylized design which includes a big sword. According to the information shared, he will be on display at San Diego Comic Con 2021 this weekend. See the image after the break and then sound off on the 2005 Boards.
