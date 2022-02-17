Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
IDW Transformers: The Last Bot Standing Mini Series Announced


Comicbook.com have shared an article revealing details and images of a new*Transformers The Last Bot Standing mini series by IDW. This will be a 4-issue mini series that will debut in May with Nick Roche as writer and E.J. Su as the main artist. In Transformers: Last Bot Standing, the war for Cybertron is long over, yet what it started lingers at the edges of the universe and at the end of time. Readers will discover the planet Donnok, a world poised for an industrial revolution, just beginning to grasp mechanization. The planet’s future is forever changed when a &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDW Transformers: The Last Bot Standing Mini Series Announced appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



