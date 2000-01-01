Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 06:09 PM   #1
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,701
RTS Lugnut Review
Fear the POKE of the fantastic RtS Lugnut. How well does he stack up in the modern era? Does Clobber look acceptable with him? Let's find out!

https://youtu.be/Didolumk4FY
