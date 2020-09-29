Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Earthrise Wave 2 Deluxe & Micromaster Out In Canada
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,476
Transformers Earthrise Wave 2 Deluxe & Micromaster Out In Canada


Attention Canadian collectors! Via friend site Cybertron.ca we can report that the new Transformers Earthrise Wave 2 Deluxe &#38; Micromaster are out in Canada. Cybertron.ca members foil and wesperino found Earthrise Micromasters Fuzor &#38; Blast Master (Astro Squad) and RollerForce &#38; Ground Hog (Racetrack Patrol) at a Walmart in Ontario. Also, the new Earthrise Deluxe Allicon, Arcee, Airwave and Smokescreen were found at Big B Comics in Hamilton, Ontario. Happy hunting!

The post Transformers Earthrise Wave 2 Deluxe & Micromaster Out In Canada appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Optimus Prime "Primus Unleashed" Cybertron Galaxy Force 2004
Transformers
HASBRO TOMY TRANSFORMERS 2003 OPTIMUS PRIME 1st MOVIE 2007 AUTO TRANSFORM FIGURE
Transformers
Transformers Generations - Deluxe - JHIAXUS - MOC - Video Game Style
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS THE LAST KNIGHT PREMIER EDITION DELUXE DINOBOT SLUG NEW IN BOX
Transformers
Thrust - Vintage Transformers Generation 1 Decepticon Jet
Transformers
Transformers Universe Inferno Jetfire Leader Class 25th Generations Classics
Transformers
Transformers Universe Prowl Sergeant Kup Figures Generations Classics Autobots
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:27 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.