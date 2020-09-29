Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Transformers Discussion
>
International Transformers News
Transformers Earthrise Wave 2 Deluxe & Micromaster Out In Canada
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 04:50 PM
#
1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,476
Transformers Earthrise Wave 2 Deluxe & Micromaster Out In Canada
Attention Canadian collectors! Via friend site
Cybertron.ca
we can report that the new Transformers Earthrise Wave 2 Deluxe & Micromaster are out in Canada. Cybertron.ca members foil and wesperino
found Earthrise Micromasters Fuzor & Blast Master (Astro Squad) and RollerForce & Ground Hog (Racetrack Patrol)
at a Walmart in Ontario. Also, the new
Earthrise Deluxe Allicon, Arcee, Airwave and Smokescreen were found at Big B Comics
in Hamilton, Ontario. Happy hunting!
The post
Transformers Earthrise Wave 2 Deluxe & Micromaster Out In Canada
appeared first on
Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at
http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Super_Megatron
Visit Super_Megatron's homepage!
Find More Posts by Super_Megatron
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Hasbro Transformers Optimus Prime "Primus Unleashed" Cybertron Galaxy Force 2004
HASBRO TOMY TRANSFORMERS 2003 OPTIMUS PRIME 1st MOVIE 2007 AUTO TRANSFORM FIGURE
Transformers Generations - Deluxe - JHIAXUS - MOC - Video Game Style
TRANSFORMERS THE LAST KNIGHT PREMIER EDITION DELUXE DINOBOT SLUG NEW IN BOX
Thrust - Vintage Transformers Generation 1 Decepticon Jet
Transformers Universe Inferno Jetfire Leader Class 25th Generations Classics
Transformers Universe Prowl Sergeant Kup Figures Generations Classics Autobots
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
06:27 PM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.