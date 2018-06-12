|
Perfect Effect Upgrade Kit for Power of the Primes Abominus
, Perfect Effect have unveiled their upgrade set for the freshly completed Power of the Primes Abominus! The set consists of your usual hands and feet, and includes two guns as well, all of which are repaints of molds from previous kits. While the set may seem rather barebones to some, Perfect Effect may very well still have a second kit in the works to help beef the torso up a bit for those looking for a more intimidating Abominus, given their release pattern. Perfect Effect PC-24 is available for pre-order via our sponsors for » Continue Reading.
