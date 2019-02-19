Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 42,190

War For Cybertron: Siege Starscream and Soundwave ? In-hand Images



Thanks to Yu’s Hobby Land on Facebook, we have our first in-hand look at the upcoming voyagers Soundwave and Starscream from the War For Cybertron: Siege line! The small gallery is nothing fancy, but does provide us with front and back pics and shots with weapons so we can see what kibble, if any, these two are rockin. Starscream and Soundwave are set to hit retailers online and in store in the next couple months, so keep your eyes peeled to see if the new Decepticons are hitting your stores and be sure to report your sightings on the boards!



