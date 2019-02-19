Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page War For Cybertron: Siege Starscream and Soundwave ? In-hand Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:31 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 42,190
War For Cybertron: Siege Starscream and Soundwave ? In-hand Images


Thanks to Yu’s Hobby Land on Facebook, we have our first in-hand look at the upcoming voyagers Soundwave and Starscream from the War For Cybertron: Siege line! The small gallery is nothing fancy, but does provide us with front and back pics and shots with weapons so we can see what kibble, if any, these two are rockin. Starscream and Soundwave are set to hit retailers online and in store in the next couple months, so keep your eyes peeled to see if the new Decepticons are hitting your stores and be sure to report your sightings on the boards!

The post War For Cybertron: Siege Starscream and Soundwave – In-hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The 2019 80s Toy Expo will be Sunday, April 7th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
FREE PARKING

For more info go to http://www.ontariocollectorscon.com/
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 08:37 PM   #2
RNSrobot
Animated
RNSrobot's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Edmonton AB
Posts: 1,950
Send a message via AIM to RNSrobot
Re: War For Cybertron: Siege Starscream and Soundwave ? In-hand Images
Ugh. Of all the battle damage Soundwave has to look the worst for it. And it's a damn shame cos that is a sexy robot mode.
__________________
FEEDBACK THREAD
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=47050

"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!"
RNSrobot is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Takara MP-27 Transformers Masterpiece Ironhide
Transformers
vintage TRANSFORMERS CYBERTRON ULTRA MAGNUS OPTIMUS PRIME toy nos canadian robot
Transformers
Transformers Energon/Superlink Takara Bruticus Maximus loose complete
Transformers
Transformers G1 TRU Reissue Series VI - Smokescreen MISB
Transformers
Transformers Optimus Prime G1 2018 Walmart Exclusive Autobots Reissue new sealed
Transformers
Transformers G1 Takara Reissue TFC-09 Starscream MIB complete w/ DVD
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:57 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.