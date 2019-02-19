Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers: Botbots Series 2 Blind-Packed Singles Identification Codes
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 42,190
Transformers: Botbots Series 2 Blind-Packed Singles Identification Codes


Courtesy of*Blacklai’s toybase*we can share for your a very useful*Transformers: Botbots Series 2 Blind-Packed Singles Identification Codes. These new series of blind-bagged Botbots can be identified by the*numbers on the back on the bottom right near the flap. You can get the following Botbots: 1Sippyberry (pink slushy drink) 2Captain Swoon (pink lotion dispenser) 3The Detangler (pink hair conditioner bottle) 4King Candyhooves (rainbow cotton candy) 5TV Cop (black TV set) 6Ice Sight (grey snowboarding goggles) 7Glitchface (yellow cell phone) 8PB Junior (brown PB&#38;J sandwich) 9Must Turd (yellow mustard bottle) 10Sandy Man (red belt sander) 11Tropic Guzzlerush &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: Botbots Series 2 Blind-Packed Singles Identification Codes appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The 2019 80s Toy Expo will be Sunday, April 7th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
FREE PARKING

For more info go to http://www.ontariocollectorscon.com/
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Takara MP-27 Transformers Masterpiece Ironhide
Transformers
vintage TRANSFORMERS CYBERTRON ULTRA MAGNUS OPTIMUS PRIME toy nos canadian robot
Transformers
Transformers Energon/Superlink Takara Bruticus Maximus loose complete
Transformers
Transformers G1 TRU Reissue Series VI - Smokescreen MISB
Transformers
Transformers Optimus Prime G1 2018 Walmart Exclusive Autobots Reissue new sealed
Transformers
Transformers G1 Takara Reissue TFC-09 Starscream MIB complete w/ DVD
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:57 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.