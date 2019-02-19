|
Transformers: Botbots Series 2 Blind-Packed Singles Identification Codes
Courtesy of Blacklai's toybase
we can share for you a very useful Transformers: Botbots Series 2 Blind-Packed Singles Identification Codes. These new series of blind-bagged Botbots can be identified by the numbers on the back on the bottom right near the flap. You can get the following Botbots: 1Sippyberry (pink slushy drink) 2Captain Swoon (pink lotion dispenser) 3The Detangler (pink hair conditioner bottle) 4King Candyhooves (rainbow cotton candy) 5TV Cop (black TV set) 6Ice Sight (grey snowboarding goggles) 7Glitchface (yellow cell phone) 8PB Junior (brown PB&J sandwich) 9Must Turd (yellow mustard bottle) 10Sandy Man (red belt sander) 11Tropic Guzzlerush
