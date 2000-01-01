Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:07 AM   #1
Xtreme987
Metroplex
Xtreme987's Avatar
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: Tilbury, Ontario
Posts: 4,502
Studio Series Deluxe Leadfoot (Target Exclusive)
Anyone know of a way to get this figure without paying ebay's ridiculous scalper prices ? I would be willing to pay $40 CAD tops to get it.
Old Today, 10:35 AM   #2
CobraCommander
ありがとう任天堂 ಠ_ಠ
CobraCommander's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Terror Drome
Posts: 5,358
Re: Studio Series Deluxe Leadfoot (Target Exclusive)
Check if someone on TFW2005 in the US, that can help you out?
