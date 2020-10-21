Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers Masterpiece MP-29+ Spinout & MP-51 Arcee In-Hand Images


Courtesy of Ozformers*we can share for your our first in-hand images of the new*Transformers Masterpiece MP-39+ Spinout &#38; MP-51 Arcee for your viewing pleasure. These figures are pre-production samples handed to our friends at Ozformers by Hasbro Australia. We have a closer look at the packaging of both new Masterpiece figures. We can also see the respective instruction sheets and cards of each figure. It’s good to notice that Spinout comes with an extra sticker sheet with a Diaclone set and one Transformers set for you to choose how to display him. Not much left to say so &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Masterpiece MP-29+ Spinout & MP-51 Arcee In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



