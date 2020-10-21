|
Transformers Masterpiece MP-29+ Spinout & MP-51 Arcee In-Hand Images
Courtesy of Ozformers
*we can share for your our first in-hand images of the new*Transformers Masterpiece MP-39+ Spinout & MP-51 Arcee for your viewing pleasure. These figures are pre-production samples handed to our friends at Ozformers
by Hasbro Australia. We have a closer look at the packaging of both new Masterpiece figures. We can also see the respective instruction sheets and cards of each figure. It’s good to notice that Spinout comes with an extra sticker sheet with a Diaclone set and one Transformers set for you to choose how to display him. Not much left to say so » Continue Reading.
