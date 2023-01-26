Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 07:30 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,520
Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Gimmick And Mainline Retail Pegs Spotted. Street Dat


Brace for impact. 2005 Boards member*RATCHET 208 is reporting that Australian retailers have put up pegs for the mainline and gimmick lines of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts toys. The pegs denote: Spark Racers Core Deluxe Core Voyager It is likely that toys will be hitting retail very soon. Currently, several listings suggest a February 2023 release window.

The post Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Gimmick And Mainline Retail Pegs Spotted. Street Date Soon? appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



