Brace for impact. 2005 Boards member*RATCHET 208 is reporting that Australian retailers have put up pegs for the mainline and gimmick lines of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts toys. The pegs denote: Spark Racers Core Deluxe Core Voyager It is likely that toys will be hitting retail very soon. Currently, several listings suggest a February 2023 release window.



Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Gimmick And Mainline Retail Pegs Spotted. Street Date Soon?

