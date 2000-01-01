Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 09:36 AM   #1
zfarsh
Beast Machine
Join Date: Sep 2013
Location: Oakville Canada
Posts: 405
NEW MISB FT Rouge (Not MP Arcee)
New MISB / Plastic, fully mint, FT Rouge (aka Not MP Arcee) at 130$, Pickup in Oakville.
Today, 10:12 AM   #2
Pascal
Translaterminator
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 16,510
Re: NEW MISB FT Rouge (Not MP Arcee)
Do you trade at all?
