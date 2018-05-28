|
Dream Factory Dark Of The Moon Roadbuster New Prototype
Via Weibo user*????????
*we have a look at new prototype of their upcoming*Dark Of The Moon Roadbuster. It took some time, but Dream Factory have finally shared an update on their take on Dark Of The Moon Roadbuster. This Wrecker is supposed to be Deluxe sized, ideal to go with Masterpiece or regular movie collections. This prototype has several modifications to the one we had seen previously
, trying to recreate a more movie-accurate robot and alt mode. You can check out the mirrored images after the jump and then chime in your thoughts at the 2005 Boards!
