Haslab Victory Saber En Route



Multiple reports are coming in that the long awaited Haslab Victory Saber is starting to ship out or arrive. Some users are reporting seeing shipping notices within the FedEx app, but have yet to receive a shipping email from Hasbro Pulse. This newsie can confirm the shipping notice as well as movement of the package. Are you seeing movement of a package from Hasbro in the FedEx app? Or have you already received the goods? Sound off on the 2005 boards!



