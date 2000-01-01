First time post - thought this seems a decent deal. Hope this is the right place to post!
War for Cybertron 35th Anniversary Special Edition WFC-S65 Classic Animation Optimus Prime for $29.99
https://samkoandmikotoywarehouse.com...-prime-figure/
Did a search and there?s honey10 or 10honey to give additional 10% off. (Total came to around $30.50 for me)
Ordered and was available for pick up within 2 days (check junk mail for pick up email in case it went to there)
I was able to pick up at store and box is perfect (no wear at all)
Cheers