Samko - WFC-S65 Cell Shaded Prime - $29.99 + 10% off



War for Cybertron 35th Anniversary Special Edition WFC-S65 Classic Animation Optimus Prime for $29.99



https://samkoandmikotoywarehouse.com...-prime-figure/



Did a search and there?s honey10 or 10honey to give additional 10% off. (Total came to around $30.50 for me)

Ordered and was available for pick up within 2 days (check junk mail for pick up email in case it went to there)



I was able to pick up at store and box is perfect (no wear at all)



