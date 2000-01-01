Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 09:46 PM   #1
Aynewbie
Mini-Con
Join Date: Oct 2021
Location: Toronto
Posts: 6
Samko - WFC-S65 Cell Shaded Prime - $29.99 + 10% off
First time post - thought this seems a decent deal. Hope this is the right place to post!

War for Cybertron 35th Anniversary Special Edition WFC-S65 Classic Animation Optimus Prime for $29.99

https://samkoandmikotoywarehouse.com...-prime-figure/

Did a search and there?s honey10 or 10honey to give additional 10% off. (Total came to around $30.50 for me)
Ordered and was available for pick up within 2 days (check junk mail for pick up email in case it went to there)

I was able to pick up at store and box is perfect (no wear at all)

Cheers
