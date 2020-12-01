Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Takara Tomy Transformers Kingdom Wave 2 Production Sample Images


And following our recent reveal of the new Kingdom Wave 2 figures, the official Takara Tomy Twitter have just uploaded images of the production samples of Core Starscream and Megatron, Deluxe Airazor, Ractonite and Huffer, Voyager Dinobot and Inferno, and Leader Class Ultra Magnus (Earth mode). We have nice group shots of the figures, so we can see how the scale works with all the characters. As usual, there are no discernible differences compared to the official Hasbro images we have seen before. Pre-orders for these items will start in January 2021 for the Japanese market. Click &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Takara Tomy Transformers Kingdom Wave 2 Production Sample Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



