Transformers: Cyberverse Battle For Cybertron Quintesson Invasion Set Found At Canadian Retail
Via friend site Cybertron.ca
*we can report that the new*Transformers: Cyberverse*Battle For Cybertron Quintesson Invasion Set has been found at Canadian retail. This set includes an all new Quintesson mold together with*Spark Armor Prowl and Shockwave (only robots, no extra armor and pieces). Cybertron.ca member Matrix_Holder*found this set at*Toys R Us in Burlington, Ontario.* This set was released unexpectedly in the US market
in December, 2019 at Target. Happy hunting to all fellow Canadian fans!
