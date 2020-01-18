|
Bigscreens VR Cinema Showing Transformers: The Last Knight This Month
Attention live-action movie fans. Via an article on*roadtovr website
*we have learned that*Bigscreens VR Cinema will be showing Transformers: Dark of the Moon*this month. Bigscreen’s virtual cinema app allowins people to use a VR headset to watch a movie in simulated environments like around a campfire or in a retro cinema. Users can watch along with friends including customizable avatars and sharing audio. Paramount and Bigscreen have teamed up to bring Transformers: The Last Knight in 3D format from January 17th to 24th. (Dark Of The Moon was available from January 10th to 16th).*Ticket prices range between $4$5 and can » Continue Reading.
