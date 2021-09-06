Third party company*Newage Toys*have shared images of the color prototype of their H25G Lucullu (Legends Scale Delta Magnus/Shattered Glass Ultra Magnus)*via their*Weibo account.
This is a very nice redeco of H27W Conquest (Legends Scale G1 Ultra Magnus)
in Diaclone-inspired red and blue deco. The figure is also a homage of Shattered Glass Ultra Magnus thanks to the inclusion of a skull face, remolded shoulder missiles and a new sword. We are sure your optics will be pleased with these promotional images. we still have no concrete information about price or release date, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for » Continue Reading.
