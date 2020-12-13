Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  December Week 02


As Christmas comes closer, we have several new toys in shelves around the world. This week: France receives new Netflix War For Cybertron, Earthrise and even some US exclusives at retail. R.E.D figures showed up in Mexico and a new Earthrise Deluxe wave is available in Peru. Fans in Philippines found the latest Earthrise and Cyberverse waves and even a Masterpiece toy. Stores in Scandinavia offer new Cyberverse and Earthtise toys and their first Commander Class toy. Netflix War For Cybertron Wave 2 Deluxe, Studio Series Wave 10 Deluxe. SS-68 Deluxe Leadfoot And Earthrise Deluxe Runabout In France *2005 &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  December Week 02 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



