Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Newage H23B Haraldr (Legends Scale G1 Straxxus)
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,850
Newage H23B Haraldr (Legends Scale G1 Straxxus)


Third Party company Newage Toys, via their Facebook account, have revealed a new installment in their Legends scale line:*H23B Haraldr. This is a very smart remold and redeco of Newage H23 Darious (G1 Galvatron) as the evil G1 Marvel Comics Straxxus. The mold features a new head, chest and some other remolds plus a very nice metallic deco. We still have no concrete information on price or release date, but stay tuned with TFW2005 For more updates. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then join to the ongoing discussion on &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Newage H23B Haraldr (Legends Scale G1 Straxxus) appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Inferno Takara Tomy Reissue Collection #8 MIB Complete
Transformers
Optimus Prime Battle Base Trailer Transformers Cyberverse Energon Axe Attack New
Transformers
Transformers Generations Selects Voyager G2 Megatron - Exclusive
Transformers
Transformers G1 Masterpiece Year of the Horse YOTH Optimus Prime MISB
Transformers
Transformers War For Cybertron Seige Ironhide
Transformers
Transformers G1 Power Master Optimus Prime Commemorative Series 2 MISB!
Transformers
Transformers IRONHIDE Bust 6inch G1 Hard Hero Cold Cast EX Cond Limited Edition
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:39 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.