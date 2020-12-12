Third Party company Newage Toys, via their Facebook account
, have revealed a new installment in their Legends scale line:*H23B Haraldr. This is a very smart remold and redeco of Newage H23 Darious
The mold features a new head, chest and some other remolds plus a very nice metallic deco. We still have no concrete information on price or release date, but stay tuned with TFW2005 For more updates.
