Transformers G1: ?Fire On The Mountain? Extended And Delete Scene Audio



Thanks to our friends at TF@TM for sharing another rare score of original G1 episode audio tapes from Sunbow. Today we get it from G1 Episode 9: “Fire on the Mountain”. Here are the details of this episode: “The audio has been taken from an original unslugged (I.E not timed to the storyboard) cassette tape and is audio from a session when Skyfire was still referred to as Jetfire and where Casey Kasem was, once again, not present. The audio includes a little intro from Wally whose voice it is always nice to hear. You can listen to new dialogue



Thanks to our friends at TF@TM for sharing another rare score of original G1 episode audio tapes from Sunbow. Today we get it from G1 Episode 9: "Fire on the Mountain". Here are the details of this episode: "The audio has been taken from an original unslugged (I.E not timed to the storyboard) cassette tape and is audio from a session when Skyfire was still referred to as Jetfire and where Casey Kasem was, once again, not present. The audio includes a little intro from Wally whose voice it is always nice to hear. You can listen to new dialogue

