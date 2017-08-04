|
Variety.com Article: ?Viacom Executives Flying To China As Huahua Film Slate Deal Loo
Variety.com site has shared an excluive article
*regarding*that China investors are not happy with Paramount’s results with their recent movies, including “The Last Knight”. “Executives from Viacom will travel to China next week to meet with their counterparts at Huahua and to try to reassure them that things will improve in coming months, a source close to Huahua tells Variety. The Chinese company is particularly disappointed with*the reception of Baywatch,
Ghost in the Shell, and Transformers: The Last Knight, and believes that Paramounts creative team has not done a good job of making films that will » Continue Reading.
The post Variety.com Article: “Viacom Executives Flying To China As Huahua Film Slate Deal Looks Shaky”
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
, JAMES RAIZ
and JOSH PEREZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.