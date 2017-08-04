|
Transformers Tribute Bumblebee 3-Pack Official Images
Official Clear images of*Transformers Tribute Bumblebee 3-Pack*have surfaced on the web showing the toys and the packaging via Snakas Blog
. This release will include 3 Bumblebee figures: 2007 Deluxe Bumblebee 1977 Chevrolet Camaro, AOE Deluxe High Octane Bumblebee 1967 Chevrolet Camaro and TLK Deluxe Bumblebee 2016 Chevrolet Camaro. There are differences in decos compared to the previous releases of the 2007 and AOE Bumblebee molds, but the figures will come in a very nice and impressive box that resembles an old garage with graffiti and interior. You can check the pictures after the jump and then share your impressions » Continue Reading.
