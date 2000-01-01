Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 11:43 AM   #1
RazzAq
PoTP - Combiners
just saw on facebook the pictures of the combiners for upcoming PoTP. looks promising.
dinobots, abominus & predaking
Today, 11:51 AM   #2
FreedomGundam
Re: PoTP - Combiners
The super-blurry pics? Those were just debunked as fakes.
http://www.tfw2005.com/boards/thread...16369/page-124
Today, 11:56 AM   #3
RazzAq
Re: PoTP - Combiners
I didn't dig much. well that sux.
Today, 11:57 AM   #4
xueyue2
Re: PoTP - Combiners
Quote:
Originally Posted by FreedomGundam View Post
The super-blurry pics? Those were just debunked as fakes.
http://www.tfw2005.com/boards/thread...16369/page-124
Even these are fake, at least we know from PoTP line there are more combiners coming... I only hope they will be in good quality, pls not like the combiners from movie lines.
Today, 12:16 PM   #5
Malwave
Re: PoTP - Combiners
Eh well, fake or not they inspired me for future projects :P
