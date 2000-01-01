Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers General Discussion
PoTP - Combiners
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 11:43 AM
#
1
RazzAq
Generation 2
Join Date: Aug 2016
Location: dead-monton
Posts: 158
PoTP - Combiners
just saw on facebook the pictures of the combiners for upcoming PoTP. looks promising.
dinobots, abominus & predaking
__________________
Collection
[]
Feedback
[]
Wanted_List
Last edited by RazzAq; Today at
11:46 AM
.
RazzAq
View Public Profile
Send a private message to RazzAq
Find More Posts by RazzAq
Today, 11:51 AM
#
2
FreedomGundam
Freedom, ikimasu!
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Montreal
Posts: 2,761
Re: PoTP - Combiners
The super-blurry pics? Those were just debunked as fakes.
http://www.tfw2005.com/boards/thread...16369/page-124
__________________
Lots of TFs and other toys for sale! (
updated
: current
):
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=20084
"Special-Edition-Black-Repaints" collection pics (
updated
: 19/April/2010
):
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showpost.php?p=230001&postcount=839
Custom Double-Detolfs:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=47820
Looking for:
- G1 Icepick small gun
FreedomGundam
View Public Profile
Send a private message to FreedomGundam
Find More Posts by FreedomGundam
Today, 11:56 AM
#
3
RazzAq
Generation 2
Join Date: Aug 2016
Location: dead-monton
Posts: 158
Re: PoTP - Combiners
I didn't dig much. well that sux.
__________________
Collection
[]
Feedback
[]
Wanted_List
RazzAq
View Public Profile
Send a private message to RazzAq
Find More Posts by RazzAq
Today, 11:57 AM
#
4
xueyue2
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,281
Re: PoTP - Combiners
Quote:
Originally Posted by
FreedomGundam
The super-blurry pics? Those were just debunked as fakes.
http://www.tfw2005.com/boards/thread...16369/page-124
Even these are fake, at least we know from PoTP line there are more combiners coming... I only hope they will be in good quality, pls not like the combiners from movie lines.
__________________
sell/trade/wanted thread
feedback
xueyue2
View Public Profile
Send a private message to xueyue2
Find More Posts by xueyue2
Today, 12:16 PM
#
5
Malwave
Resident Gryphon
Join Date: Nov 2009
Location: Keswick, Ontario
Posts: 3,864
Re: PoTP - Combiners
Eh well, fake or not they inspired me for future projects :P
Malwave
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Malwave
Visit Malwave's homepage!
Find More Posts by Malwave
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Cybertron.ca Podcast - Canadian Slag
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers Movie TFTM Leader Class Green Brawl
Transformers Mastermind Creations MMC Feral Rex Predaking Set of 5 + parts
Transformers Mastermind Creations TFCON exluscive Calidus Asterisk Rodimus Prime
Vintage 1992 Transformers Predator Sealed On Card Unused
Transformers, Energon Omega Supreme
Takara Masterpiece Transformers Ultra Magnus MP-22 Authentic
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
01:00 PM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.