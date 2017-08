Additional Info On Rescue Bots Academy Cartoon Series And My Rescue Bots Adventures

Here's a quick follow-up to our coverage of Hasbro Investor Day 2017. As you all know, the other new (and official) reveal from the event was*Rescue Bots Academy. In addition to that, Hasbro was set to reveal today a trailer for an Interactive Web-Series titled My Transformers Rescue Bots Adventures. Rescue Bots Academy will be an all-new take on the Rescue Bots Franchise.*A new bunch of young Autobot robot cast will be featured and the story takes place separately from Transformers: Rescue Bots.*New robots will be voiced by a new set of voice actors.*Each episode is 11 minutes long.