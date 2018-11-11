|
Transformers The Last Knight Drift Concept Art By Tyler Scarlet
ILM Concep artist Tyler Scarlet shared, via Artstation website
, images of his Transformers The Last Knight Drift Concept Art. The images revealthe changes of Drift’s Texture Design. Tyler Scarlet shared some details about it that you can read below: These are my concepts for Drift’s final look for the film. Late in the game they wanted Drift’s textures completely redesigned. They realized that his robot form’s color pallet was not matching his vehicle form the way they wanted. It was my job to go in and find ways to infuse more black paint with hints of red into his » Continue Reading.
