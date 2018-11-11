Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,434

Titans Return Siege on Cybertron found at UK retail



If the sighting of the Chaos on Velocitron set at UK retail was not enough for you, then we can also report that the second Titans Return boxed set has also appeared at UK retail. The Siege on Cybertron boxed set included Hasbro’s release of the Takara-Tomy Powermaster Optimus Prime “Ginrai” tooling. together with a version of Ginrai’s fellow Masterforce Autobot Metalhawk, Decepticon clone Pounce, Armada homage Tidal Wave, and an itty-bitty Thunderwing Titan Master. The set was found in Home Bargains the same as the Chaos on Velocitron set, with the sighting reported in the Bury St Edmunds Home



The post







More... If the sighting of the Chaos on Velocitron set at UK retail was not enough for you, then we can also report that the second Titans Return boxed set has also appeared at UK retail. The Siege on Cybertron boxed set included Hasbro’s release of the Takara-Tomy Powermaster Optimus Prime “Ginrai” tooling. together with a version of Ginrai’s fellow Masterforce Autobot Metalhawk, Decepticon clone Pounce, Armada homage Tidal Wave, and an itty-bitty Thunderwing Titan Master. The set was found in Home Bargains the same as the Chaos on Velocitron set, with the sighting reported in the Bury St Edmunds Home » Continue Reading. The post Titans Return Siege on Cybertron found at UK retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________The 2019will beat the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.