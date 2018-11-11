|
Transformers: Cyberverse Episode 11 Available on Hasbros YouTube
Hasbros official YouTube channel posted Sabotage, episode 11 of Transformers: Cyberverse! Shockwave launches an attack on Bee’s most vulnerable place
his memories. Remember to check out previous installments and then share your impressions of the series so far on the 2005 boards! (Note: as these may be region-blocked, your viewing mileage will vary). Episode 1 Fractured Episode 2 Memory Episode 3 Allspark Episode 4 The Journey Episode 5: Whiteout Episode 6: Megatron is My Hero Episode 7: Cube Episode 8: Terminal Velocity Episode 9: Shadowstriker Episode 10: “Maccadams”
