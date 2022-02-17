Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Cyberverse Smash Changer Optimus Prime Found At US Retail
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,968
Transformers Cyberverse Smash Changer Optimus Prime Found At US Retail


Thanks to 2005 Boards member Dilbertron for sharing in our boards photographic proof of his sighting of the new*Transformers Cyberverse Smash Changer Optimus Prime at US retail. This*new 9-inch Optimus Prime figure which transforms from truck to robot in just 3 steps? by smashing the figure to do it. It?s good to notice that*the robot mode design is pretty similar to Bumblebee Movie Optimus Prime rather than Cyberverse, and some might say it could be an early Rise Of The Beasts Optimus Prime toy. It was found at a*Meijer store in Greenwood, Indiana for $33.99. Happy hunting!

The post Transformers Cyberverse Smash Changer Optimus Prime Found At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:13 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.