Thanks to 2005 Boards member Dilbertron for sharing in our boards photographic proof of his sighting of the new*Transformers Cyberverse Smash Changer Optimus Prime at US retail. This*new 9-inch Optimus Prime figure which transforms from truck to robot in just 3 steps
? by smashing the figure to do it. It?s good to notice that*the robot mode design is pretty similar to Bumblebee Movie Optimus Prime rather than Cyberverse, and some might say it could be an early Rise Of The Beasts Optimus Prime toy. It was found at a*Meijer store in Greenwood, Indiana for $33.99. Happy hunting!
