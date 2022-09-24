The official*Transformers Instagram account
*is giving us the heads up of a new*Transformers: Tactical Arena*update now featuring Beast Wars characters! This card-based battle arena game
, developed by*Red Games
, is playable on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV and now we have the Beast Wars power of Optimal Optimus, Cheetor and Airazor in the game! Maximals Maximize! Wield the power of Beast Wars Maximals in a new Prehistoric Earth Arena in TRANSFORMERS: Tactical Arena, LIVE NOW on Apple Arcade! As with any*Apple Arcade game, there are no microtransactions and you can unlock all prizes and bonus just by playing » Continue Reading.
