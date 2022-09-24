Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,968
Apple Arcade Transformers: Tactical Arena ? Beast Wars Characters Trailer & Update


The official*Transformers Instagram account*is giving us the heads up of a new*Transformers: Tactical Arena*update now featuring Beast Wars characters! This card-based battle arena game, developed by*Red Games, is playable on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV and now we have the Beast Wars power of Optimal Optimus, Cheetor and Airazor in the game! Maximals Maximize! Wield the power of Beast Wars Maximals in a new Prehistoric Earth Arena in TRANSFORMERS: Tactical Arena, LIVE NOW on Apple Arcade! As with any*Apple Arcade game, there are no microtransactions and you can unlock all prizes and bonus just by playing &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Apple Arcade Transformers: Tactical Arena – Beast Wars Characters Trailer & Update appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



